Alternative - WiserNotify
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer è il modo più economico, veloce e semplice per scoprire cosa sta realmente accadendo online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter offre un'esperienza di scrittura pulita e diretta per le persone che non cercano report avanzati o funzionalità per le aziende.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com si integra con le principali piattaforme di automazione del marketing a livello mondiale per massimizzare la crescita del pubblico, recuperare le entrate dei carrelli abbandonati e coinvolgere nuovamente il pubblico inattivo attraverso sistemi di integrazione dei dati leader del settor...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Aumenta il traffico fidelizzato e i profitti utilizzando la tecnologia GPT-3