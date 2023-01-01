UserEvidence is a customer voice platform that automates social proof for GTM teams, generating verified case studies, testimonials, and stats in minutes. Using surveys and third-party reviews, UserEvidence continually captures feedback throughout the customer journey and creates a customer story library that proves the value of your product. Game-changing B2B companies like Pendo, Workato, Gong, Jasper.ai, and Ramp rely on UserEvidence to create authentic customer stories at scale.

userevidence.com

