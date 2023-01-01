Alternative - Truly
CallRail
callrail.com
Monitoraggio e analisi per telefonate e moduli web. Ottimizza il tuo marketing e aumenta il ROI delle tue campagne pubblicitarie PPC, SEO e offline.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (nome legale Vonage Holdings Corp.) è un fornitore americano di comunicazioni cloud aziendali a partecipazione pubblica. Con sede a Holmdel Township, New Jersey, la società è stata fondata nel 2001 come fornitore di servizi di telecomunicazioni residenziali basati su Voice over Internet Proto...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
Il sistema telefonico cloud e il combinatore telefonico più intelligenti. smrtPhone è una piattaforma di comunicazione all-in-one per le aziende orientate alle vendite. Voce, testo, composizione rapida, gestione dei lead: tutto sincronizzato facilmente con il tuo sistema CRM.
Ringover
ringover.com
Configura una potente piattaforma di chiamata integrata con il tuo CRM, accessibile su PC e smartphone e ottieni numeri in tutto il mondo.
CallFire
callfire.com
Fai crescere la tua attività con numeri di telefono virtuali, IVR, trasmissione vocale, servizi di messaggistica di massa e chiamate telefoniche. Prova CallFire GRATUITAMENTE!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
Dimostrare il ROI. Aumenta le conversioni. Aumenta le entrate. Tieni traccia e attribuisci ogni lead online e offline esattamente a quale campagna lo sta guidando.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa è un software di monitoraggio di livello aziendale per il marketing di performance, affiliazione e partner. Phonexa Suite è la tecnologia di base che accompagna il ciclo di vita dei lead e delle chiamate dei consumatori, aiutando i team di performance marketing a incrementare il ROI per i ma...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. è una società pubblica con sede a Seattle, fondata nel 2003, con più di 300 dipendenti. Marchex è una società di analisi delle chiamate e conversazionale B2B. È specializzato nell'utilizzo dell'intelligenza artificiale e dell'apprendimento automatico per analizzare i dati delle convers...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Il software proprietario di misurazione delle chiamate di Telmetrics (piattaforma di analisi delle chiamate) è costruito secondo gli standard IEEE e RFC e dispone di più data center basati sulla disponibilità di livello Telco e su un'architettura a tolleranza di errore supportata da processi di ripr...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics è una piattaforma di misurazione e attribuzione di marketing che collega marketing, vendite, entrate e dati dei clienti in silos per: - Fornire una visione completa della canalizzazione del percorso del cliente - Attribuire accuratamente le entrate a livello di canale, campagna, cont...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape è un software di automazione delle vendite e del marketing appositamente creato, dotato di funzionalità predefinite che possono essere configurate per qualsiasi azienda. L'interfaccia facile da usare dà potere ai tuoi team e consolida tutti gli aspetti della tua attività in un'unica piattaform...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
Monitoraggio dei lead per agenzie di marketing e clienti L'unico software di monitoraggio e reporting dei lead scelto dai migliori professionisti PPC e SEO per aumentare il valore per i clienti.
Cordless
cordless.io
Sblocca i tuoi contenuti vocali. Telefonia moderna per i team di assistenza clienti. Colmare il divario tra voce e testo.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource è il leader del settore per il monitoraggio delle chiamate, la gestione dei lead e le soluzioni di analisi aziendale. Massimizza i tuoi investimenti in marketing e ottieni risultati misurati.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
I report cloud di PBXDom possono generare facilmente report dettagliati della tua attività telefonica o del call center da qualsiasi parte del mondo; non è necessario acquistare alcun software aggiuntivo. Puoi raggiungere questo obiettivo installando un raccoglitore di PBXDom e collegando il tuo PBX...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza è la prima piattaforma aziendale di monitoraggio e ottimizzazione delle chiamate. Per rispondere alla crescente domanda di intelligence derivante dalle interazioni telefoniche, combiniamo il tradizionale monitoraggio delle chiamate con la potente analisi delle chiamate telefoniche. Convirza...
DCDial
dcdial.com
La nostra soluzione di contact center basata su cloud aiuta le aziende a raggiungere milioni di clienti tramite testo e voce interattivi. La nostra soluzione altamente personalizzabile vanta un'interfaccia intuitiva e facile da usare che consente ai nostri clienti di progettare e implementare sofist...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken ti offre visibilità dettagliata delle prestazioni dei tuoi rappresentanti di vendita durante le chiamate in modo da poter migliorare il coinvolgimento dei clienti e concludere più affari.
Ringba
ringba.com
Monitoraggio, attribuzione, reportistica e analisi delle chiamate per operatori di marketing, agenzie digitali, call center, pay per call e reti di performance.
Invoca
invoca.com
Effettua il login per accedere alla piattaforma pay-per-call di Invoca. Gli inserzionisti creano campagne basate sulle chiamate e gli editori guadagnano più commissioni per l'incremento delle chiamate.