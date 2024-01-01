Alternative - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
Costruisci chatbot ChatGPT, sorprendentemente veloci 🚀. Il primo costruttore di chatbot di prossima generazione basato su OpenAI. Crea bot simili a ChatGPT per il tuo progetto o la tua azienda per portare a termine le cose. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
La piattaforma collaborativa per creare agenti IA. I team utilizzano Voiceflow per progettare, testare e lanciare agenti di intelligenza artificiale vocale o di chat, insieme, più velocemente e su larga scala.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai è la principale piattaforma di produzione Full Stack AI, LLM e visione artificiale per la modellazione di dati non strutturati di immagini, video, testo e audio.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Amato dai data scientist, governato dall'IT. La tua soluzione completa per lo sviluppo, la distribuzione e le pipeline di dati di data science e machine learning nel cloud.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Le soluzioni di visione artificiale di Chooch aiutano le aziende ad automatizzare la revisione visiva dei propri dati video e immagini per rilevare e comprendere il significato degli elementi visivi più sfumati, il tutto in tempo reale per fornire informazioni utili per guidare le decisioni aziendal...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Crea potenti applicazioni IA in pochi minuti sulla piattaforma AI generativa Katonic senza codice. Aumenta la tua produttività e quella dei tuoi dipendenti, migliora l'esperienza del cliente e fai cose che solo le grandi aziende potrebbero fare, il tutto con la potenza dell'intelligenza artificiale ...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverless Cloud for AI: BentoCloud è una piattaforma completamente gestita per la creazione e il funzionamento di applicazioni AI, offrendo una distribuzione agile dei prodotti ai team AI. BentoML è la piattaforma che consente agli ingegneri del software di creare prodotti IA.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence consente alle aziende di proteggere la trasformazione dell'intelligenza artificiale con una soluzione automatizzata per proteggersi dalle minacce alla sicurezza. La piattaforma di Robust Intelligence include un motore per rilevare e valutare le vulnerabilità del modello, oltre a ...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI fornisce l'infrastruttura per eseguire, ottimizzare e scalare le applicazioni di intelligenza artificiale generativa. OctoAI fa sì che i modelli funzionino per te, e non viceversa. Gli sviluppatori ottengono un facile accesso a un'infrastruttura AI efficiente in modo da poter eseguire i model...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics fornisce una piattaforma di intelligenza artificiale rivoluzionaria che ti consente di sfruttare facilmente la scienza dei dati per la tua azienda senza le barriere delle risorse e delle infrastrutture. Le aziende di tutte le dimensioni, dalle startup alle imprese, possono utilizzare la pi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry è un PaaS nativo del cloud per consentire ai team di machine learning di creare, distribuire e distribuire applicazioni ML/LLM sulla propria infrastruttura cloud/on-prem in modo più veloce, scalabile ed economicamente vantaggioso con i giusti controlli di governance, consentendo loro di ...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI sta guidando l'adozione della GenAI nelle aziende. Siamo supportati da Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars e altri importanti investitori TuneChat: la nostra app di chat basata su modelli open source TuneStudio: il nostro parco giochi per gli sviluppatori pe...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Realizza prodotti IA migliori e più differenziati. Uno spazio di lavoro collaborativo basato sul cloud per l'iterazione rapida dei prodotti GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
Utilizza l'osservabilità ML di Aporia per rilevare la deriva e il degrado del modello, centralizzare la gestione del modello, spiegare le previsioni e migliorare i modelli ML in produzione.