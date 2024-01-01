Tax Credit Providers - App più popolari
Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.
Proponi nuova app
Gusto
gusto.com
La piattaforma personale di Gusto aiuta le aziende come la tua a salire a bordo, pagare, assicurare e supportare il tuo laborioso team. Buste paga, benefit e altro ancora.
Pilot
pilot.com
Concentrati sulla tua attività, sapendo che i nostri esperti contabili, aiutati dai superpoteri del software, si prendono cura dei tuoi libri.
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
Crediti d'imposta per ricerca e sviluppo per startup in fase iniziale. neo.tax è il software di dichiarazione dei redditi più semplice e accurato mai realizzato. Le startup in fase iniziale possono richiedere il credito d'imposta per ricerca e sviluppo in 10 minuti e pagare solo il 10% del rimbors...
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offre la migliore funzione finanziaria completa per startup ad alta crescita. I gestori finanziari e il potente software offrono contabilità, crediti d'imposta per ricerca e sviluppo e servizi finanziari senza precedenti per le startup. Ogni startup ha accesso al nostro software ch...