Retail IoT Software - App più popolari
Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon è un operatore di rete wireless americano che in precedenza operava come divisione separata di Verizon Communications con il nome di Verizon Wireless.
OpSense
opsense.com
OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...
Roambee
roambee.com
Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud è una piattaforma tecnologica di vendita al dettaglio completa progettata per supportare catene di negozi e marchi. La piattaforma fornisce una suite di applicazioni principali ed estese per aiutare le aziende ad automatizzare e semplificare vari aspetti delle loro operazioni. Le...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin ha sviluppato la prossima generazione di tecnologia senza cassa che consente ai rivenditori di implementare rapidamente acquisti senza problemi nei loro negozi. L'approccio di Zippin, in attesa di brevetto, utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale, l'apprendimento automatico e la tecnologia di fu...