Categorie

Retail IoT Software - App più popolari

Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.

Proponi nuova app


Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Verizon è un operatore di rete wireless americano che in precedenza operava come divisione separata di Verizon Communications con il nome di Verizon Wireless.

OpSense

OpSense

opsense.com

OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...

Roambee

Roambee

roambee.com

Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...

KABOB

KABOB

kabob.io

Kabob Retail Cloud è una piattaforma tecnologica di vendita al dettaglio completa progettata per supportare catene di negozi e marchi. La piattaforma fornisce una suite di applicazioni principali ed estese per aiutare le aziende ad automatizzare e semplificare vari aspetti delle loro operazioni. Le...

Zippin

Zippin

getzippin.com

Zippin ha sviluppato la prossima generazione di tecnologia senza cassa che consente ai rivenditori di implementare rapidamente acquisti senza problemi nei loro negozi. L'approccio di Zippin, in attesa di brevetto, utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale, l'apprendimento automatico e la tecnologia di fu...

Esplora

Prodotti

Scarica

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Utilizziamo i cookie per fornire e migliorare i nostri siti web. Utilizzando i nostri siti, acconsenti ai cookie.

Informativa sulla privacy