Restaurant POS Systems - App più popolari
Restaurant point of sale (POS) software offers restaurant and bar servers an efficient way to take orders and process payments for multiple checks simultaneously. This software helps restaurant managers and owners address various business needs, from handling daily operations to conducting high-level analytics. Orders can be entered at touchscreen stations or tableside with mobile devices, enabling servers to easily manage their tables, edit orders, split checks, and apply discounts. Some POS systems facilitate communication between servers and the kitchen, keeping everyone informed about inventory shortages and delays. By equipping servers with versatile POS software, they can operate more efficiently and provide better service to customers.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. è una società americana di servizi finanziari, aggregatore di servizi commerciali e società di pagamento mobile con sede a San Francisco, California. L'azienda commercializza prodotti di pagamento software e hardware e si è espansa nei servizi per le piccole imprese. L'azienda è stata f...
Toast POS
pos.toasttab.com
Toast è un sistema di gestione e vendita di punti vendita di ristoranti che aiuta i ristoranti a migliorare le operazioni, aumentare le vendite e creare una migliore esperienza per gli ospiti.
Lightspeed
lightspeedhq.com
Forniamo soluzioni POS facili da usare per rivenditori e ristoratori dal 2005. Fai salire alle stelle la tua attività con il punto vendita di Lightspeed oggi.
Clover
clover.com
I nostri sistemi POS e l'elaborazione delle carte di credito ti consentono di accettare pagamenti e gestire la tua attività.
TouchBistro
touchbistro.com
TouchBistro è un sistema di gestione del ristorante tutto in uno. Funzionalità avanzate. Piattaforma intuitiva. Aumenta le vendite, delizia gli ospiti, risparmia tempo e denaro. Saperne di più!
SpotOn
spoton.com
I sistemi punto vendita e il software di elaborazione dei pagamenti di SpotOn sono progettati per funzionare nel modo in cui lavori tu. E sei supportato 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7, 365 giorni all'anno, da persone a cui importa davvero.
Rezku POS
rezku.com
Rezku is today's most powerful restaurant point of sale system and more. Rezku comes with everything food and beverage service concepts need to develop their business including white-label online ordering, advanced reporting, inventory management, 3rd party online integrations and centralized order ...
PosEase
posease.com
PosEase is a cloud based Billing POS (Point of Sale) software for hospitality industries like restaurants, cloud kitchen, bakeries etc.
POSApt
posapt.au
POSApt is a point-of-sale (POS) software solution for the hospitality and retail industries. Available all over Australia, POSApt is one of the best POS system providers in Australia.
IVEPOS
ivepos.com
IVEPOS is the free POS (point-of-sale) software crafted for your restaurant, retail stores, cafe, bar, bakery, coffee shop, grocery, salon and spa, car wash, food truck and pizzeria by Intuition Systems. Use the IVEPOS point of sale system instead of a cash register, and track sales and inventory in...
Elementary POS
elementarypos.com
lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices...
SALIDO
salido.com
SALIDO is the Restaurant OS, a single platform that unifies your restaurant operations under one login. Whether you are a single or a multi-unit operator, we take an enterprise level approach to streamlining all your operations. SALIDO was created with the best interest of restaurant operators in mi...
Restora POS
restorapos.com
Restora POS is the next generation automation solution for restaurant business entrepreneurs. A brilliant restaurant POS billing software solution, which can solely handle every operation in your restaurant. Restora POS has come up with an advanced managerial digital solution, hassle-free technology...
orderbird
orderbird.com
Let your hospitality soar! With our POS system you will be more successful, you will save time and money and reduce stress. Experience orderbird in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland and France.
Faturah POS
faturah.com
Cloud POS Turbocharge your restaurant Operations with Faturah solutions! Your one-stop shop for an stress-free, super-efficient restaurant business.
Lavu
lavu.com
Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management fun...
Foodics
foodics.com
Foodics is an All-in-One restaurant management & Point of Sale solution that helps business owners from all sizes and types to run their operations smoothly and with precision. We are the door of the restaurant owners to the ecosystem that allows them to benefit from many 3rd party service integrati...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech offre a ristoranti e aziende del settore alimentare e delle bevande soluzioni integrate, semplificando e centralizzando tutto, dalla gestione degli ordini, alla preparazione del cibo, alla consegna. Il loro prodotto di punta, gOnline, integra perfettamente sistemi frammentati e applicazioni...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
Promuovi il tuo ristorante su un sito web personalizzato
Heartland
heartland.us
