Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - App più popolari

Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Salsify
salsify.com
La piattaforma CommerceXM di Salsify alimenta le esperienze richieste dagli acquirenti in ogni fase del percorso di acquisto, ovunque sullo scaffale digitale.
Jasper PIM
jasperpim.com
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
contentserv.com
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
channelpilot.com
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
apimio.com
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
surefront.com
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
bluestonepim.com
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
amberengine.com
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
creativeforce.io
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
imagerelay.com
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
crystallize.com
Commercio headless superveloce per brand e agenzie ossessionati dal prodotto. Crea esperienze di prodotto uniche e memorabili e vendi i tuoi prodotti su qualsiasi canale, su qualsiasi scala e nel modo in cui lo sogni.
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks è una soluzione PIM (Product Information Management) completa che aiuta a gestire centralmente tutte le informazioni e i dati sui prodotti. Oltre alla gestione dei dati di prodotto, i rivenditori e i marchi online possono gestire facilmente le risorse digitali, distribuire senza problemi da...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps è una soluzione di gestione delle operazioni di vendita al dettaglio. I nostri clienti hanno la necessità di una vera soluzione SaaS in grado di gestire più canali di vendita e prodotti in un'unica applicazione facile da usare. Le nostre soluzioni coprono tutto, dagli acquisti al reporting...
Billtrust
billtrust.com
Accelera la crescita dei ricavi online, scala senza problemi e ottimizza l'esperienza del cliente con una piattaforma di negozio web B2B/B2C intelligente e un'app mobile. Billtrust eCommerce è stato creato appositamente per consentire ai distributori all'ingrosso e alle aziende manifatturiere di rim...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce è una piattaforma all-in-one basata sull'intelligenza artificiale che aiuta grossisti, distributori e produttori B2B a digitalizzare le loro vendite end-to-end; dalla registrazione di nuovi contatti alla presa di ordini, pagamenti e altro ancora! Gli utenti possono prendere ordini alle f...
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio consente la crescita delle vendite digitali per i marchi con la prima piattaforma di drop shipping e marketplace end-to-end al mondo. Il nostro hub di automazione B2B onnicomprensivo supporta tutti i sistemi, i protocolli e i fornitori, esponendo al contempo i marchi a un ecosistema di vendit...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® è leader nell'orchestrazione dei contenuti dei prodotti e consente a oltre 14.000 aziende in oltre 60 paesi di semplificare la creazione e la distribuzione di contenuti di grande impatto che siano accurati, coerenti e pertinenti ovunque si svolga il commercio. Attraverso la sua piattafor...
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer è una piattaforma PIM (Product Information Management) leader a livello globale che aiuta le aziende ad automatizzare complessi processi B2B e a connettere i propri prodotti a qualsiasi piattaforma o strumento di vendita aziendale all'interno o all'esterno dell'organizzazione attraverso ...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo è la società Product Experience (PX) e leader globale nel Product Information Management (PIM); creando un mondo in cui ogni interazione con il prodotto è un'esperienza che guida consumatori e professionisti al miglior acquisto, sempre e ovunque. Akeneo offre ai leader aziendali software, for...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM è un software leader per la gestione delle informazioni sui prodotti per le piccole e medie imprese in tutto il mondo grazie alla sua interfaccia intuitiva, al prezzo basso e all'approccio da guanto bianco all'onboarding e all'assistenza clienti. Plytix PIM aiuta le aziende a semplificare...
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), leader nella gestione dei dati cloud aziendali, dà vita ai dati e all'intelligenza artificiale consentendo alle aziende di realizzare il potere di trasformazione delle loro risorse più critiche. Abbiamo creato una nuova categoria di software, Informatica Intelligent Data Ma...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Amato da sviluppatori, agenzie e aziende: Pimcore Platform™ è una piattaforma open source avanzata a cui si affidano oltre 110.000 aziende in tutto il mondo. Offre soluzioni all'avanguardia per la gestione delle risorse digitali (DAM), la gestione delle informazioni sui prodotti (PIM), la gestione d...