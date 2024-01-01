Categorie

Payment Analytics Software - App più popolari

Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.

Databox

databox.com

Piattaforma di Business Analytics creata per aiutarti a capire cosa sta succedendo alla tua attività. KPI da servizi cloud, fogli di calcolo e database in un unico posto.

BlueSnap

bluesnap.com

BlueSnap è una soluzione di pagamento online per aziende di eCommerce, B2B e SaaS, specializzata in soluzioni globali di elaborazione dei pagamenti e gateway di pagamento per le attività online.

MRR.io

mrr.io

Tieni traccia delle tue entrate ricorrenti mensili, indipendentemente dal processore di pagamento che utilizzi.

IXOPAY

ixopay.com

IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...

HiPay

hipay.com

HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.

Payfirma

payfirma.com

Payfirma è una pluripremiata società di pagamenti che aiuta le aziende ad accettare carte di credito e debito online, nei negozi e su dispositivi mobili. Oltre 8.000 aziende in tutto il Nord America utilizzano gli strumenti di pagamento di Payfirma per essere pagati facilmente e conservare tutti i d...

