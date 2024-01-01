Other Retail Software - App più popolari
"Other Retail Software" typically refers to a range of software solutions that support various aspects of retail operations but do not fall into more commonly recognized or specialized categories like Point of Sale (POS) systems, inventory management, or e-commerce platforms.
Proponi nuova app
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. è una società americana di servizi finanziari, aggregatore di servizi commerciali e società di pagamento mobile con sede a San Francisco, California. L'azienda commercializza prodotti di pagamento software e hardware e si è espansa nei servizi per le piccole imprese. L'azienda è stata f...
Salsify
salsify.com
La piattaforma CommerceXM di Salsify alimenta le esperienze richieste dagli acquirenti in ogni fase del percorso di acquisto, ovunque sullo scaffale digitale.
Narvar
corp.narvar.com
Vai oltre il pulsante “acquista”. Crea clienti fedeli con coinvolgenti esperienze di tracciamento degli ordini post-acquisto, messaggistica e resi.
QuoteMachine
quotemachine.com
QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...
ProjectsForce
projectsforce.com
Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...
Petro Outlet
petrooutlet.com
Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.
Finturf
finturf.com
Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...
Delightree
delightree.com
Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...
Candid Wholesale
candidwholesale.com
Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility
Auror
auror.co
The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.
Fixably
fixably.com
Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...
PayRange
payrange.com
With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.
EQL
eql.com
EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin ha sviluppato la prossima generazione di tecnologia senza cassa che consente ai rivenditori di implementare rapidamente acquisti senza problemi nei loro negozi. L'approccio di Zippin, in attesa di brevetto, utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale, l'apprendimento automatico e la tecnologia di fu...
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx è una piattaforma software con servizi di supporto che consentono ai marchi di coinvolgere i propri rivenditori indipendenti con un marketing digitale conforme al marchio, ottenendo risultati aziendali migliori raggiungendo i consumatori giusti attraverso il canale affidabile dei rivendito...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug è una piattaforma di gestione degli incentivi alle vendite dei dipendenti per rivenditori specializzati, ristoranti e marchi di beni di largo consumo. SparkPlug si integra direttamente con i sistemi POS delle aziende fisiche per automatizzare praticamente ogni aspetto dell'implementazione ...