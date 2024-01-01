HR Consulting Providers - App più popolari
HR consulting firms offer businesses specialized expertise and guidance aimed at enhancing their HR services and departments. While some firms provide comprehensive consultations covering all aspects of HR, others focus on particular areas like talent management. Leveraging their profound knowledge of the HR domain, consultants offer valuable insights and solutions that might elude internal personnel. Typically, businesses engage HR consultants to enhance HR efficiency or trim costs. These consultants often collaborate directly with the chief human resources officer or a related authority. They assist businesses in honing skills and devising strategies for tasks such as benefit administration and ensuring workplace safety.
ADP
adp.com
ADP offre soluzioni per gestione stipendi e risorse umane online leader del settore, oltre a imposte, conformità, amministrazione dei benefici e altro ancora. Ottieni il meglio con ADP.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits è una società con sede negli Stati Uniti che offre software basato su cloud come servizio alle aziende per la gestione delle proprie risorse umane, con particolare attenzione all'assistenza nella copertura assicurativa sanitaria. Zenefits è stata fondata nel 2013. Ha sede a San Francisco .
Central Test
centraltest.com
Soluzioni predittive di valutazione dei talenti: test psicometrici per prendere le decisioni migliori nel reclutamento e nello sviluppo dei talenti, video intervista, feedback a 360 gradi.
Alight
alight.com
Dall'assunzione alla pensione e oltre, i tuoi dipendenti dipendono da te per risorse che miglioreranno la loro salute, ricchezza e benessere. Metti il potere nelle loro mani con dati e tecnologia che forniscono chiarezza attraverso insight connessi tempestivi e più ampi. Ottieni risultati migliori...
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.