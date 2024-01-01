Generative AI Infrastructure Software - App più popolari
Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
Botpress
botpress.com
Costruisci chatbot ChatGPT, sorprendentemente veloci 🚀. Il primo costruttore di chatbot di prossima generazione basato su OpenAI. Crea bot simili a ChatGPT per il tuo progetto o la tua azienda per portare a termine le cose. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
La piattaforma collaborativa per creare agenti IA. I team utilizzano Voiceflow per progettare, testare e lanciare agenti di intelligenza artificiale vocale o di chat, insieme, più velocemente e su larga scala.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai è la principale piattaforma di produzione Full Stack AI, LLM e visione artificiale per la modellazione di dati non strutturati di immagini, video, testo e audio.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Amato dai data scientist, governato dall'IT. La tua soluzione completa per lo sviluppo, la distribuzione e le pipeline di dati di data science e machine learning nel cloud.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Le soluzioni di visione artificiale di Chooch aiutano le aziende ad automatizzare la revisione visiva dei propri dati video e immagini per rilevare e comprendere il significato degli elementi visivi più sfumati, il tutto in tempo reale per fornire informazioni utili per guidare le decisioni aziendal...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Crea potenti applicazioni IA in pochi minuti sulla piattaforma AI generativa Katonic senza codice. Aumenta la tua produttività e quella dei tuoi dipendenti, migliora l'esperienza del cliente e fai cose che solo le grandi aziende potrebbero fare, il tutto con la potenza dell'intelligenza artificiale ...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverless Cloud for AI: BentoCloud è una piattaforma completamente gestita per la creazione e il funzionamento di applicazioni AI, offrendo una distribuzione agile dei prodotti ai team AI. BentoML è la piattaforma che consente agli ingegneri del software di creare prodotti IA.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI fornisce l'infrastruttura per eseguire, ottimizzare e scalare le applicazioni di intelligenza artificiale generativa. OctoAI fa sì che i modelli funzionino per te, e non viceversa. Gli sviluppatori ottengono un facile accesso a un'infrastruttura AI efficiente in modo da poter eseguire i model...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry è un PaaS nativo del cloud per consentire ai team di machine learning di creare, distribuire e distribuire applicazioni ML/LLM sulla propria infrastruttura cloud/on-prem in modo più veloce, scalabile ed economicamente vantaggioso con i giusti controlli di governance, consentendo loro di ...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI sta guidando l'adozione della GenAI nelle aziende. Siamo supportati da Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars e altri importanti investitori TuneChat: la nostra app di chat basata su modelli open source TuneStudio: il nostro parco giochi per gli sviluppatori pe...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Realizza prodotti IA migliori e più differenziati. Uno spazio di lavoro collaborativo basato sul cloud per l'iterazione rapida dei prodotti GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
Utilizza l'osservabilità ML di Aporia per rilevare la deriva e il degrado del modello, centralizzare la gestione del modello, spiegare le previsioni e migliorare i modelli ML in produzione.