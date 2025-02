Servizi di archiviazione nel cloud - App più popolari - Tokelau

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive (previously known as SkyDrive) is a file hosting service and synchronization service operated by Microsoft as part of its web version of Office. First launched in August 2007, OneDrive allows users to store files and personal data like Windows settings or BitLocker recovery keys in the cloud, share files, and sync files across Android, Windows Phone, and iOS mobile devices, Windows and macOS computers, and the Console Xbox 360 e Xbox One. Gli utenti possono caricare i documenti di Microsoft Office su OneDrive. OneDrive offers 5 GB of storage space free of charge, with 100 GB, 1 TB, and 6 TB storage options available either separately or with Office 365 subscriptions.