Alternative - SureCritic
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
La piattaforma white label in più rapida crescita per le agenzie di marketing digitale. CRM, e-mail, SMS bidirezionali, Funnel Builder e altro ancora!
Podium
podium.com
Offri alla tua azienda un vantaggio ingiusto con recensioni, messaggistica, pagamenti, webchat e altro ancora.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com è un sito web danese di recensioni di consumatori fondato in Danimarca nel 2007 che ospita recensioni di aziende in tutto il mondo. Ogni mese vengono pubblicate quasi 1 milione di nuove recensioni. Il sito offre servizi freemium alle imprese. L'azienda fa affidamento sugli utenti, sul...
Kenect
kenect.com
Interagisci con i tuoi clienti ovunque si trovino: inviando SMS sul loro telefono. Raddoppia i tuoi contatti, genera recensioni online, acquisisci pagamenti e avvia conversazioni in chat video, tutto tramite messaggio di testo.
Thryv
thryv.com
Gestisci i clienti sempre, ovunque e su qualsiasi dispositivo con il software per piccole imprese di Thryv: CRM, marketing tramite SMS ed e-mail, social media, siti Web e altro ancora.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye è una piattaforma completa per l'esperienza del cliente. Più di 60.000 aziende di tutte le dimensioni utilizzano BirdEye ogni giorno per farsi trovare online attraverso le recensioni, essere scelte dai clienti con interazioni tramite messaggi di testo ed essere la migliore azienda con strume...
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Utilizza la piattaforma di gestione dei social media di PromoRepublic per creare e personalizzare contenuti con strumenti integrati, programmarli su più pagine di social media, pubblicare annunci e ottenere risultati per la tua attività.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself è una società di gestione della reputazione e della privacy online che fornisce software e servizi, tra cui: risultati Google negativi, branding personale, protezione delle informazioni private, scansione del Dark Web e altro ancora.
Debutify
debutify.com
Ottieni più recensioni in meno tempo, con meno sforzo. Debutify Reviews semplifica la richiesta, la raccolta e la gestione delle recensioni dei clienti, così puoi ottenerne di più più velocemente.
G2
g2.com
Confronta i migliori software e servizi aziendali in base alle valutazioni degli utenti e ai dati social. Recensioni di software CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM e Marketing.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Alimenta il tuo marchio® con la piattaforma di marketing numero 1® per le piccole imprese.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
La piattaforma tutto in uno per il successo nella ricerca locale · Scala le classifiche, fai crescere la tua reputazione e distinguiti nella ricerca locale con BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak alimenta la crescita delle app e dei giochi più famosi al mondo fornendo informazioni utili in un'interfaccia semplice. → Provaci gratuitamente!
Text Request
textrequest.com
Accendi il coinvolgimento del cliente La piattaforma di messaggistica aziendale che ti consente di inviare SMS dal numero di telefono dell'ufficio direttamente sul tuo computer, così puoi ricevere effettivamente una risposta.
Yext
yext.com
Yext è una società tecnologica di New York che opera nel settore della gestione del marchio online. Offre aggiornamenti del marchio utilizzando la sua rete di app, motori di ricerca e altre strutture basate su cloud. L'azienda è stata fondata nel 2006 da Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger e Brent Met...
Broadly
broadly.com
Il software per la reputazione online e l'esperienza del cliente ti aiuta a creare la tua strategia di marketing online in modo da poter aumentare i referral, i lead, le recensioni e le entrate dei clienti.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Il modo più semplice per vendere soluzioni digitali con il tuo marchio. Vendasta è una piattaforma white label per le aziende che forniscono soluzioni digitali alle PMI.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ Strumento N. 1 per la gestione delle revisioni delle app e ASO. Analizza feedback, gestisci valutazioni e rispondi alle recensioni, aumenta i download organici per App Store, Google Play, Amazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Il modo più semplice per ottenere più recensioni e costruire la tua reputazione. Crea buzz sui social media, migliora il tuo SEO e ottieni più vendite.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
La migliore piattaforma UGC per raccogliere recensioni, storie, feed di social media, foto e incorporarli su qualsiasi sito web. Automaticamente!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo è una piattaforma di marketing eCommerce con le soluzioni più avanzate per recensioni dei clienti, marketing visivo, fidelizzazione, referral e marketing via SMS. Scopri di più su come il tuo marchio può favorire la crescita con Yotpo qui.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby è una piattaforma di comunicazione moderna, integrata con DMS e automatizzata che semplifica la connessione e la conversione dei clienti. Spingi le prestazioni del servizio della tua concessionaria nella corsia di sorpasso.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko è una piattaforma di gestione della reputazione 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ facile da usare che consente agli esperti di marketing e agli imprenditori di risparmiare tempo attraverso l'automazione. I prodotti includono ✅ Gestione delle recensioni, ✅ Social media, ✅ PowerListings e altro ancora. Iscriviti a ...
Appbot
appbot.co
Strumenti di revisione e valutazione delle app per migliorare l'intera esperienza del cliente. La piattaforma per le aziende che prendono sul serio recensioni e valutazioni. Appbot fornisce monitoraggio, risposte e analisi di recensioni e valutazioni di livello mondiale.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers è una pluripremiata società di software per le recensioni dei clienti. Ottieni più recensioni. Rispondere ai clienti. Trova approfondimenti sull'esperienza del cliente.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial è una soluzione di gestione dei social media per aziende con più sedi e profili. Gestisci tutta la pubblicazione, la pubblicità, il coinvolgimento, le recensioni e i report da un'unica piattaforma centralizzata. MavSocial offre la capacità unica per le aziende con più sedi di creare rapida...
SpotOn
spoton.com
I sistemi punto vendita e il software di elaborazione dei pagamenti di SpotOn sono progettati per funzionare nel modo in cui lavori tu. E sei supportato 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7, 365 giorni all'anno, da persone a cui importa davvero.
Mobal
mobal.io
Gestisci tutti i tuoi elenchi di attività commerciali da un unico posto, senza sforzo. Rendiamo la gestione delle tue schede aziendali divertente, veloce e piacevole.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource è il leader del settore per il monitoraggio delle chiamate, la gestione dei lead e le soluzioni di analisi aziendale. Massimizza i tuoi investimenti in marketing e ottieni risultati misurati.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter offre ai marchi con più sedi le informazioni e gli strumenti locali di cui hanno bisogno per monitorare, analizzare e migliorare l'esperienza del cliente su larga scala.
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Trustmetrics
trustmetrics.io
Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...