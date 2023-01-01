Alternative - Friendbuy
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye è una piattaforma completa per l'esperienza del cliente. Più di 60.000 aziende di tutte le dimensioni utilizzano BirdEye ogni giorno per farsi trovare online attraverso le recensioni, essere scelte dai clienti con interazioni tramite messaggi di testo ed essere la migliore azienda con strume...
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Il modo più semplice per ottenere più recensioni e costruire la tua reputazione. Crea buzz sui social media, migliora il tuo SEO e ottieni più vendite.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo è una piattaforma di marketing eCommerce con le soluzioni più avanzate per recensioni dei clienti, marketing visivo, fidelizzazione, referral e marketing via SMS. Scopri di più su come il tuo marchio può favorire la crescita con Yotpo qui.
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence è una piattaforma vocale del cliente che automatizza la prova sociale per i team GTM, generando casi di studio, testimonianze e statistiche verificati in pochi minuti. Utilizzando sondaggi e recensioni di terze parti, UserEvidence acquisisce continuamente feedback durante tutto il perco...