Alternative - ReviewTrackers
IONOS
ionos.com
Accedi al tuo intero mondo IONOS: contratti, prodotti e dati dei clienti, servizi di ordinazione o modifica - ora login protetto da password.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush offre soluzioni per SEO, PPC, contenuti, social media e ricerca competitiva. Scelto da oltre 6000000 esperti di marketing in tutto il mondo
Moz
moz.com
Supportato dalla più grande comunità di SEO del pianeta, Moz crea strumenti che semplificano la SEO, l'inbound marketing, il link building e il content marketing. Inizia oggi la tua prova gratuita di 30 giorni!
Thryv
thryv.com
Gestisci i clienti sempre, ovunque e su qualsiasi dispositivo con il software per piccole imprese di Thryv: CRM, marketing tramite SMS ed e-mail, social media, siti Web e altro ancora.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye è una piattaforma completa per l'esperienza del cliente. Più di 60.000 aziende di tutte le dimensioni utilizzano BirdEye ogni giorno per farsi trovare online attraverso le recensioni, essere scelte dai clienti con interazioni tramite messaggi di testo ed essere la migliore azienda con strume...
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Utilizza la piattaforma di gestione dei social media di PromoRepublic per creare e personalizzare contenuti con strumenti integrati, programmarli su più pagine di social media, pubblicare annunci e ottenere risultati per la tua attività.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Alimenta il tuo marchio® con la piattaforma di marketing numero 1® per le piccole imprese.
Yext
yext.com
Yext è una società tecnologica di New York che opera nel settore della gestione del marchio online. Offre aggiornamenti del marchio utilizzando la sua rete di app, motori di ricerca e altre strutture basate su cloud. L'azienda è stata fondata nel 2006 da Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger e Brent Met...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Il modo più semplice per vendere soluzioni digitali con il tuo marchio. Vendasta è una piattaforma white label per le aziende che forniscono soluzioni digitali alle PMI.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi è la piattaforma di marketing per marchi multisede. Consentiamo ad aziende come Ace Hardware, Sport Clips e Anytime Fitness di connettersi con il pubblico locale attraverso ogni canale di marketing.
Solocal
solocal.com
Aiutiamo le aziende a crescere attraverso la tecnologia digitale. Ottieni subito una consulenza personalizzata con il tuo audit digitale gratuito.
Mobal
mobal.io
Gestisci tutti i tuoi elenchi di attività commerciali da un unico posto, senza sforzo. Rendiamo la gestione delle tue schede aziendali divertente, veloce e piacevole.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter offre ai marchi con più sedi le informazioni e gli strumenti locali di cui hanno bisogno per monitorare, analizzare e migliorare l'esperienza del cliente su larga scala.
RocketData
rocketdata.ru
RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes t...
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup trasforma la presenza online dei marchi con un triplice approccio: elenchi locali, gestione della reputazione e gestione dei social media. Con Synup, i marchi possono fornire contenuti aziendali pertinenti e affidabili in tutte le località e canali multimediali in un'unica dashboard olistica. ...
GoSite
gosite.com
Ottieni più clienti, ricevi pagamenti più velocemente, recupera tempo con GoSite. Tecnologia semplice per servizi domestici e proprietari di piccole imprese. Nessuna esperienza necessaria.
UpCity
upcity.com
In UpCity creiamo e potenziamo relazioni di successo tra aziende e fornitori di servizi B2B. Trova il tuo prossimo partner oggi!
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
Attraverso l'automazione del marketing di canale Una piattaforma per tutte le tue esigenze di marketing distribuito
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX garantisce che la sede della tua attività più vicina sia visibile, favorendo il coinvolgimento dalla scoperta all'acquisto e oltre.