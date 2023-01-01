Alternative - Respondent Researcher

WebCatalog

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Test di usabilità e strumenti di ricerca per migliorare l'esperienza del cliente online da UserTesting, la piattaforma Human Insight. Il software CX numero 1 di G2 nel settore.

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Strumento di test utente con pagamento in base al consumo, senza bisogno di abbonamenti o canoni mensili. Ottieni informazioni migliori dal nostro gruppo di tester di alta qualità a soli $ 30 per tester.

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

La piattaforma di ricerca qualitativa di dscout utilizza un'app mobile e oltre 100.000 partecipanti entusiasti per catturare in modo efficiente video del momento e rendere gli approfondimenti facili da...

VideoAsk

VideoAsk

videoask.com

Il modo più semplice per avere conversazioni video asincrone. Coinvolgi la tua community, recluta nuovi talenti, genera lead migliori e molto altro ancora.

Userlytics

Userlytics

userlytics.com

Sfrutta la nostra piattaforma di ricerca utenti all'avanguardia e un panel globale di oltre 1,6 milioni di persone per migliorare l'esperienza del cliente e dell'utente.

Respondent Participant

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

Abbinamento dei ricercatori con i partecipanti. Recluta qualsiasi pubblico partecipante o trova opportunità di ricerca retribuita attraverso qualsiasi metodo di ricerca, in tutto il mondo.

Senja

Senja

senja.io

Raccogliere testimonianze non può essere più facile di così. Raccogli testimonianze di testo e video. Condividili ovunque. Converti più visitatori e chiudi più affari!

Life Inside

Life Inside

lifeinside.io

Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...

MemoryFox

MemoryFox

memoryfox.io

MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...

GetWhy

GetWhy

getwhy.io

GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...

Widewail

Widewail

widewail.com

Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...

StoryPrompt

StoryPrompt

storyprompt.com

StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...

Vocal Video

Vocal Video

vocalvideo.com

In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...

Voxpopme

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...

VideoPeel

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap

StoryTap

storytap.com

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

Indeemo

Indeemo

indeemo.com

La nostra piattaforma di ricerca video in tempo reale, basata sull'intelligenza artificiale, consente ai team MR, UX e CX di comprendere persone, prodotti ed esperienze nel contesto della vita quotidiana. I ricercatori, i designer e i product manager che supportiamo utilizzano Indeemo in contesti B2...

