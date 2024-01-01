ResolveAI is a platform that allows you to create customized AI agents for various business applications, such as customer service, lead generation, and scheduling. The key features of ResolveAI include: * Training the AI agents: You can easily train the agents by uploading documents, website pages, or other data sources like Google Sheets. This allows the agents to stay up-to-date with the latest information. * Customization: You can customize the AI agents to fit your brand, including the style of the chat box and the way the agent communicates. * Integration: You can integrate the AI agents into your website or connect them to your social media platforms like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack, and Instagram. This allows you to manage all your conversations in one place. * Monitoring: You can stay informed about new conversations and live agent requests, and even start a live chat when needed. ResolveAI offers different pricing plans, starting from $24 per month for the "Hobby" plan, which includes 1 chatbot, 20 documents, and 500 active chats per month. The "Starter" plan is $44 per month, and the "Plus" plan is $89 per month, with increasing features and capabilities. The platform also offers add-ons, such as the ability to remove the ResolveAI branding for $30 per month, and the option to add additional chatbots for $20 per month. Overall, ResolveAI seems to be a comprehensive platform for businesses to create and manage their own AI agents for various customer-facing tasks, with a focus on customization and integration.

Sito web: resolveai.co

