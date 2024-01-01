Alternative - Resemble.ai
Otter
otter.ai
Otter è un'app intelligente per prendere appunti che ti consente di ricordare, cercare e condividere le tue conversazioni vocali. Otter crea note vocali intelligenti che combinano audio, trascrizione, identificazione del relatore, foto in linea e frasi chiave. Aiuta gli uomini d'affari, i giornalist...
Jasper
jasper.ai
Crea contenuti 5 volte più velocemente con l'intelligenza artificiale. Jasper è lo strumento di copywriting AI di altissima qualità con oltre 3.000 recensioni a 5 stelle. Ideale per scrivere post di blog, contenuti sui social media e testi di marketing.
Speechnotes
speechnotes.co
Discorso in testo: digitazione e trascrizione vocale. Prendi appunti con la tua voce gratuitamente o trascrivi automaticamente le registrazioni audio e video sul posto. Sicuro, preciso e super veloce.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Goditi la voce HD senza rumore di fondo ed eco durante riunioni remote, podcast e registrazioni. Krisp previene le distrazioni rumorose aumentando la produttività e la professionalità.
Notta
notta.ai
Registra e trasforma in testo il tuo podcast preferito, le notizie e i talk radio, la chat Discord e l'audio delle lezioni Zoom. Puoi riprodurre registrazioni e modificare trascrizioni, aggiungere note, tag, inserire immagini per acquisire informazioni preziose da ogni conversazione.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Crea contenuti video AI in meno di 15 minuti. Trasforma qualsiasi testo, diapositiva o suggerimento in video professionali guidati da relatori in pochi minuti. In qualsiasi lingua
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
Accedi a potenti modelli di intelligenza artificiale per trascrivere e comprendere il parlato La nostra semplice API espone modelli di intelligenza artificiale per il riconoscimento vocale, il rilevamento degli oratori, il riepilogo vocale e altro ancora. Ci basiamo sulle più recenti ricerche sull'...
Shownotes
shownotes.io
Genera landing page con riepilogo, 7 punti e citazione memorabile. Trascrivi file audio con Whisper. Trascrivi francese, tedesco, cinese e molti altri. Converti i tuoi pensieri in un post sul blog. Supporta Youtube, Spotify, Spreaker e Buzzsprout. Supporta i formati audio mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, ...
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Intelligenza umana per le imprese. La comprensione della conversazione e la tecnologia di intelligenza artificiale generativa di Symbl.ai sbloccano tutto il potenziale delle conversazioni umane per raggiungere i tuoi obiettivi.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Integra l'intelligenza artificiale vocale nelle tue app. Dalle startup alla NASA, le API di Deepgram vengono utilizzate per trascrivere e comprendere milioni di minuti audio ogni giorno. Veloce, accurato, scalabile ed economico. Tutto ciò di cui gli sviluppatori hanno bisogno per creare con sicurez...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...
Dictanote
dictanote.co
We help users improve productivity by using voice typing! Dictanote is a modern notes app with built-in speech-to-text integration, making it easy for you to voice type your notes in 50+ languages. Voice In is the speech-to-text chrome extension that lets you use your voice to type in any text box...
Spokestack
spokestack.io
Spokestack is a powerful platform of open source libraries and robust services to make your software fully voice-enabled including: * Automatic Speech Recognition * Voice Activity Detection * Wakeword * Text-to-speech * Custom Voice * Natural Language Understanding
Speech to Note
speechtonote.com
Speech To Note is an AI-powered speech recognition tool that converts spoken audio into text instantly. Our tool uses advanced speech-to-text technology to transcribe your words into concise summaries that you can edit or share. Experience the power of our AI-driven tool as it instantly transforms ...
Jotengine
jotengine.com
Jotengine makes conversations and meetings more productive by turning them into audio transcription and video captioning.
Flipner AI
flipner.com
Flipner AI is an intelligent voice-to-text tool and content hub that turns audio snippets into ready-to-publish articles, serving as a quick assistant for writing. Flipner AI introduces a revolutionary approach to text creation, enabling writers to effortlessly capture and organize their myriad ide...
Dubber
dubber.net
Dubber is the world’s Unified Cloud Call Recording & Voice AI solution for compliance and sales & service performance. Dubber’s fully compliant call recording solution can be switched on with a click, and is infinitely scalable in the Cloud - with no hardware required. Every call or conversation ...
Dictalogic
dictalogic.com
Dictalogic provides specialized modules—including audio to text, speech to text, conversation to text, and task delegation—all through one dashboard. * Audio-only: Traditional audio dictation, in which the audio is recorded and sent to a transcriber, who can be located anywhere (including working f...
CrystalSound
crystalsound.ai
CrystalSound is an desktop app using AI technology that helps to remove all unwanted noise and distractions during calls, recordings, and online meetings. With its advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art features, CrystalSound can eliminate background noise, echo, howling effects, and other voices,...
Cochl
cochl.ai
Cochl is a research-based startup focusing on machine listening technology. We provide sound AI system for developers and businesses to empower their products and services to have the human-like listening ability.
ai|coustics
ai-coustics.com
ai|coustics is pioneering innovative audio algorithms based on AI and Deep Learning models and fundamentally improving the capabilities of Speech Audio Enhancement in digital communication and media content.
Scribbl
scribbl.co
Transform your meeting experience with Scribbl – the ultimate AI-powered tool for enhancing productivity and collaboration. Say goodbye to the hassle of note-taking and embrace a new era of efficient meetings. Scribbl effortlessly captures, transcribes, and records your meetings, ensuring you never ...
Philips SpeechLive
speechlive.com
Philips SpeechLive is a cloud-based dictation, transcription and speech recognition workflow solution. It helps authors go from speech to text quicker than ever before. SpeechLive has complete end-to-end encryption with Multi-Factor Authentication using Microsoft Azure cloud services. Our add-on s...
Crescendo
crescendo.com
Crescendo Systems Corporation is a leading developer of Documentation, Digital Dictation, Voice Processing, Transcription and Workflow Management systems for the medical, legal, law enforcement and insurance sectors.
Altered
altered.ai
Altered is a next-generation audio editor that integrates multiple Voice AI technologies into a user-friendly application for the production of high-quality voice content for various industries, including podcasters, video game studios, and eLearning.
VoxSciences
voxsci.com
VoxSciences converts your voicemails into text and delivers them to your mobile as a text (SMS) message and/or as an email.
PromptSmart
promptsmart.com
PromptSmart is a teleprompter app that follows your voice, helping you make videos or presentations. PromptSmart is the first ever teleprompter app with voice recognition - the most advanced public speaking tool! Launching August 2014! PromptSmart was born out of a passion for public speaking. The...
Synth
usesynth.com
Synth is a comprehensive AI-powered solution for managing and leveraging business conversations. Synth transcribes, translates, and analyzes all your calls - be it sales calls, internal or external meetings, or call center calls and customer support interactions. Synth also provides automatic summar...
SpeechFlow
speechflow.io
SpeechFlow is a cutting-edge speech-to-text tool that empowers businesses and individuals with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency. Our advanced AI technology ensures precise transcription of audio and video content into written text, supporting up to 14 languages, beyond just English. Main Featur...
Kukarella
kukarella.com
Make voice over with perfect audio clarity, pacing, inflection and pronunciation. On Kukarella you can try the best AI neural voices. All commercial rights are included. Kukarella offers access to over 800 AI voices in 130 languages and accents that are suitable for commercial use on any of our pai...
ArtPro
artpro.com
ArtPro is an art inventory management software designed to help catalogue, archive, track, share and store artworks online.
LumenVox
lumenvox.com
LumenVox is a leading provider of carrier-grade speech technology for organizations around the world. As part of Capacity, LumenVox transforms customer experiences with AI-driven speech recognition and voice authentication technology. LumenVox’s DNA is grounded in 20 years of voice technology and d...
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...