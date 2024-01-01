WebCatalog

Alternative - QR Code AI

QR Code Scanner

QR Code Scanner

qrcodescan.in

QR Code Scanner è l'applicazione web più veloce e facile da usare.

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

Bitly è un servizio di abbreviazione di URL e una piattaforma di gestione dei collegamenti. La società Bitly, Inc., è stata fondata nel 2008. È una società privata con sede a New York City. Bitly riduce 600 milioni di collegamenti al mese, da utilizzare nei social network, SMS ed e-mail. Bitly guada...

QR.io

QR.io

qr.io

Genera codici QR completamente personalizzati, con colore, forma e logo e tieni traccia di quante persone scansionano i tuoi codici QR, da dove e in quale data.

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

Gestione dei collegamenti aziendali. Fornire collaborazione, conformità e creatività ai team globali per migliorare ogni coinvolgimento, salvaguardare i dati e creare fiducia in ogni clic.

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

Flowcode è il produttore di codici QR numero 1. Logo, colore e design, supportati da privacy e dati, tutto incluso gratuitamente. Scarica file di stampa di alta qualità oggi stesso.

Barcode.so

Barcode.so

barcode.so

I normali QRCode sono noiosi. Bellissimi QRCode generati dall'intelligenza artificiale che rendono il tuo pubblico desideroso di scansionarli. Oltre 25 stili tra cui scegliere o semplicemente usa il tuo stile personale

QRfy

QRfy

qrfy.com

Crea i tuoi codici QR e potenzia la tua attività o idea. Genera, gestisci e monitora statisticamente facilmente i tuoi codici QR.

JoyQR

JoyQR

joyqr.com

Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...

Blinq.me

Blinq.me

blinq.me

Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...

AIQrArt

AIQrArt

aiqrart.co

Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...

GoCodes

GoCodes

gocodes.com

No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...

QRPlus

QRPlus

qrplus.com.br

No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...

CampaignTrackly

CampaignTrackly

campaigntrackly.com

PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...

MENU TIGER

MENU TIGER

menu.qrcode-tiger.com

MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...

Scanova

Scanova

scanova.io

Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...

QRCodeChimp

QRCodeChimp

qrcodechimp.com

Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...

QR TIGER

QR TIGER

qrcode-tiger.com

QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...

Uniqode

Uniqode

uniqode.com

Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...

Delivr

Delivr

delivr.com

Dal 2008, il generatore di codici QR dinamico affidabile e incentrato sulla privacy per imballaggi connessi, etichette intelligenti, supporti di stampa e trasmissione e pubblicità DOOH. Codici QR dinamici con superpoteri e possibilità quasi illimitate. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno per creare, gestir...

ViralQR

ViralQR

viralqr.com

Il miglior generatore di codici QR 🔥 . Crea codici QR con design e logo personalizzati per collegamenti, file PDF, vCard e altro. ⚡ Ottieni subito i tuoi codici QR gratuiti!

ElkQR

ElkQR

elkqr.com

Crea codici QR personalizzati e aumenta la notorietà del marchio con ElkQR. Tieni traccia delle prestazioni delle campagne e ottieni informazioni dettagliate con analisi dettagliate.

Hovercode

Hovercode

hovercode.com

Codici QR dinamici per il tuo marchio Crea, monitora e gestisci codici QR dinamici per il tuo marchio

Esplora

WebCatalog Desktop

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.