Alternative - QR Code AI
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR Code Scanner è l'applicazione web più veloce e facile da usare.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly è un servizio di abbreviazione di URL e una piattaforma di gestione dei collegamenti. La società Bitly, Inc., è stata fondata nel 2008. È una società privata con sede a New York City. Bitly riduce 600 milioni di collegamenti al mese, da utilizzare nei social network, SMS ed e-mail. Bitly guada...
QR.io
qr.io
Genera codici QR completamente personalizzati, con colore, forma e logo e tieni traccia di quante persone scansionano i tuoi codici QR, da dove e in quale data.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Gestione dei collegamenti aziendali. Fornire collaborazione, conformità e creatività ai team globali per migliorare ogni coinvolgimento, salvaguardare i dati e creare fiducia in ogni clic.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode è il produttore di codici QR numero 1. Logo, colore e design, supportati da privacy e dati, tutto incluso gratuitamente. Scarica file di stampa di alta qualità oggi stesso.
Barcode.so
barcode.so
I normali QRCode sono noiosi. Bellissimi QRCode generati dall'intelligenza artificiale che rendono il tuo pubblico desideroso di scansionarli. Oltre 25 stili tra cui scegliere o semplicemente usa il tuo stile personale
QRfy
qrfy.com
Crea i tuoi codici QR e potenzia la tua attività o idea. Genera, gestisci e monitora statisticamente facilmente i tuoi codici QR.
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Dal 2008, il generatore di codici QR dinamico affidabile e incentrato sulla privacy per imballaggi connessi, etichette intelligenti, supporti di stampa e trasmissione e pubblicità DOOH. Codici QR dinamici con superpoteri e possibilità quasi illimitate. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno per creare, gestir...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
Il miglior generatore di codici QR 🔥 . Crea codici QR con design e logo personalizzati per collegamenti, file PDF, vCard e altro. ⚡ Ottieni subito i tuoi codici QR gratuiti!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
Crea codici QR personalizzati e aumenta la notorietà del marchio con ElkQR. Tieni traccia delle prestazioni delle campagne e ottieni informazioni dettagliate con analisi dettagliate.
Hovercode
hovercode.com
Codici QR dinamici per il tuo marchio Crea, monitora e gestisci codici QR dinamici per il tuo marchio