pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with your brand. Our software helps communications teams publish news (CMS), manage contacts (PR CRM), send tracked emails (distribution), manage complex editorial workflows (collaboration platform), host and stream virtual events, and increase inbound PR. pr.co is the preferred choice for socially-conscious brands and B Corps-- we are proud to work with WeTransfer, Shimano, Dolby, VanMoof, Ace and Tate, and Doctors without Borders. We offer our services free of charge to NGOs.

