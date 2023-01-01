WebCatalog

Pitchy

Pitchy

Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog? Scarica WebCatalog.

Usa l'app web

Sito web:pitchy.io

Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Pitchy su WebCatalog per Mac, Windows, Linux.

Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.

Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.

Pitchy is a B2B solution that puts video creation within the reach of everyone. How does it work? Thanks to a fully automated creation tool and a technology based on video templates. Users create and edit their videos in a completely autonomous way. They can adapt the scenario, add all sorts of contents (photos, icons, videos, texts, graphs...) and customise their videos (branding, voice over, subtitles...). Pitchy has been adopted by nearly 70% of the French largest companies (CAC 40) : LVMH, Air France, Total, L'Oréal, BNP Paribas, Thales, PSA...

Sito web: pitchy.io

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Pitchy. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.

Potrebbe interessarti anche

Scribewave

Scribewave

scribewave.com

Air France

Air France

wwws.airfrance.fr

VEED

VEED

veed.io

HitPaw Online

HitPaw Online

online.hitpaw.com

Make Web Video

Make Web Video

makewebvideo.com

france.tv

france.tv

france.tv

Rotor Videos

Rotor Videos

rotorvideos.com

Wisecut

Wisecut

wisecut.video

Sumovideo

Sumovideo

sumo.app

Fliz

Fliz

fliz.ai

Taption

Taption

taption.com

Subscene

Subscene

subscene.com

Prodotto

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.