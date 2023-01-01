Pitchy
Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog? Scarica WebCatalog.
Sito web:pitchy.io
Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Pitchy su WebCatalog per Mac, Windows, Linux.
Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.
Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.
Pitchy is a B2B solution that puts video creation within the reach of everyone. How does it work? Thanks to a fully automated creation tool and a technology based on video templates. Users create and edit their videos in a completely autonomous way. They can adapt the scenario, add all sorts of contents (photos, icons, videos, texts, graphs...) and customise their videos (branding, voice over, subtitles...). Pitchy has been adopted by nearly 70% of the French largest companies (CAC 40) : LVMH, Air France, Total, L'Oréal, BNP Paribas, Thales, PSA...
Sito web: pitchy.io
Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Pitchy. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.