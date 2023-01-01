Alternative - Paystone
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. è una società americana di software basata su cloud con sede a San Francisco, California. Fornisce un servizio di gestione delle relazioni con i clienti (CRM) e vende anche una suite complementare di applicazioni aziendali incentrate sul servizio clienti, sull'automazione del ma...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. è una società americana di servizi finanziari, aggregatore di servizi commerciali e società di pagamento mobile con sede a San Francisco, California. L'azienda commercializza prodotti di pagamento software e hardware e si è espansa nei servizi per le piccole imprese. L'azienda è stata f...
Talkable
talkable.com
Ottimi programmi di referral marketing ✅ per negozi online, attività commerciali locali e servizi b2b. Programma di fidelizzazione della clientela per un marketing in crescita. Facile da lanciare, testare e ottimizzare! Premia i tuoi clienti!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars è una piattaforma di marketing e pagamenti all-in-one che combina tecnologia facile da usare, premi e promozioni personalizzabili e automazione.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo è una piattaforma di marketing eCommerce con le soluzioni più avanzate per recensioni dei clienti, marketing visivo, fidelizzazione, referral e marketing via SMS. Scopri di più su come il tuo marchio può favorire la crescita con Yotpo qui.
Smile.io
smile.io
Trasforma i nuovi clienti in clienti per sempre con l'app fedeltà più affidabile al mondo. Oltre 125 milioni di acquirenti guadagnano punti tramite Smile. Dai alle persone ciò che amano.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
I marchi in forte crescita possono ottenere di più da ogni cliente con Friendbuy. Con un programma di referral e fidelizzazione best-in-class, i marchi possono ottenere almeno il 5-10% delle vendite tramite referral, con un life value 4 volte superiore. Friendbuy funziona con marchi DTC come Casper,...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador consente agli esperti di marketing di aumentare clienti, referenze e ricavi sfruttando il potere del passaparola. Il loro software di facile utilizzo per gli esperti di marketing semplifica il marketing di riferimento, automatizzando il processo di registrazione, monitoraggio, ricompensa ...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
Relazioni che vanno oltre i punti e i premi. Lascia che i tuoi clienti esistenti facciano crescere la tua attività per te. Come? Utilizza LoyaltyLion per creare un programma fedeltà che va oltre i punti e i premi, favorendo un maggiore valore della vita del cliente e acquisizioni economicamente van...
Stamped
stamped.io
Sfrutta la potenza delle recensioni dei prodotti e dei premi per i clienti per il tuo negozio di e-commerce. Il modo più semplice per aumentare le vendite e la fidelizzazione dei clienti.
Uniqodo
uniqodo.com
Uniqodo is on a mission to redefine promotions as the catalyst for bigger and better outcomes. We are pioneering a new category of customer experience; solving promotion challenges across the entire customer lifecycle that we call PromotionX. Combining the performance of advanced promotions with gre...
Sparkage Consumer
getsparkage.com
Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that simplifies marketing for small businesses. It has everything you need to connect with customers, encourage repeat visits and grow your business.
Sparkage Merchant
getsparkage.com
Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that simplifies marketing for small businesses. It has everything you need to connect with customers, encourage repeat visits and grow your business.
Social Spiral
socialspiral.com
Social Spiral is a customer loyalty software that is simple,tracks traditional marketing as well as your digital marketing efforts.
Shopuddy
shopuddy.com
Enable small businesses to issue digital reward cards and vouchers to customers' Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Brands can rapidly deploy all types of loyalty programs to boost their returning customers, increase customers loyalty level and grow your wallet share of wallet.
Propello
propello.com
Rapid go-to-market, white-label reward-based customer loyalty software. Drives engagement, reduces churn, improves conversion, generates new revenue streams and increases customer lifetime value.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala è molto più di una semplice piattaforma di fidelizzazione e recensioni. È una suite completa per la fidelizzazione dei clienti, che combina programmi fedeltà, feedback dei clienti e un sistema di riferimento innovativo. Coinvolgi profondamente i clienti, incoraggia la ripetizione degli af...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io è una soluzione plug-and-play ideale per i marchi di eCommerce per far crescere la propria attività creando un programma fedeltà e di riferimento personalizzato. Con questo strumento a prova di futuro, i clienti possono guadagnare punti completando azioni come effettuare un ordine, che ...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
La Loyalty Experience Platform™ completa, agile e scalabile di Annex Cloud consente alle aziende globali di acquisire e agire sulla base di dati zero e first-party per coinvolgere, riconoscere, premiare e aggiungere valore senza soluzione di continuità durante l'intero percorso del cliente, dalla co...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville è una soluzione leader di fidelizzazione e segnalazione per i settori della salute, del fitness, dei saloni, delle spa e della vendita al dettaglio. Il nostro programma di premi si integra direttamente con POS o sistemi di pianificazione e può essere personalizzato per ogni azienda. Presen...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno è un CRM basato sull'intelligenza artificiale che consente ai grandi rivenditori e ai marchi D2C di aumentare le vendite ripetute dell'11% attraverso la comprensione di ogni singolo cliente e la creazione di campagne di marketing più pertinenti tramite SMS, e-mail, Whatsapp, Facebook e Instagra...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, ora una società SAP, offre ai leader del marketing digitale e agli imprenditori l'unica piattaforma di coinvolgimento dei clienti omnicanale creata per accelerare i risultati aziendali. Allineando rapidamente i risultati aziendali desiderati con comprovate strategie di coinvolgimento dei cl...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
La piattaforma di marketing automation più avanzata al mondo per potenziare la tua attività locale. Ottieni più clienti, massimizza i referral e migliora la fidelizzazione dei tuoi clienti con il nostro account di PROVA GRATUITA. Collabora con gli imprenditori locali e scopri tantissime app premium ...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch è un sofisticato software di marketing di riferimento e fidelizzazione che coinvolge i tuoi clienti ovunque si trovino, sia all'interno che all'esterno della tua app mobile o Web. Alcuni dei marchi più innovativi e rinomati al mondo utilizzano SaaSquatch per premiare i propri sostenitori,...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
Fidelizzazione e marketing intelligenti per i rivenditori omnicanale. Integra le tue app POS ed eCommerce per offrire un'esperienza cliente completamente personalizzata.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Acquista, invia e monitora le carte regalo digitali per i tuoi programmi di premi e incentivi.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Premi, incentivi, vantaggi e infrastruttura di pagamenti per le aziende. Migliaia di aziende di tutte le dimensioni, dalle start-up alle grandi imprese, utilizzano la valuta aziendale di Xoxoday per inviare premi, vantaggi, incentivi ed erogare pagamenti.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
Un club fedeltà intelligente per la tua attività locale. Premia i tuoi clienti, aumenta le vendite e promuovi affari ripetuti... senza muovere un dito!