Once Upon a Bot

Sito web:onceuponabot.com

Once Upon a Bot è uno strumento basato sull'intelligenza artificiale che consente agli utenti di creare storie per bambini da zero. La piattaforma combina due modelli di intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia, GPT-3 e Stable Diffusion, per generare storie uniche e adattate alle preferenze dell'utente. Gli utenti possono caricare foto di se stessi da inserire nelle loro storie e possono scegliere il livello di lettura e la lingua delle loro creazioni. Once Upon a Bot è adatto a una vasta gamma di età ed è un ottimo modo per i bambini di migliorare le proprie capacità di lettura divertendosi a creare storie fantasiose. La piattaforma consente agli utenti di modificare, esportare e condividere le proprie storie e offre una funzionalità di narratore in modo che gli utenti possano ascoltare le proprie storie mentre vengono lette ad alta voce.

