Alternative - NuORDER
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect è un'applicazione gratuita basata sul Web. Ti consente di utilizzare e gestire le applicazioni aziendali in un unico sito semplice e sicuro, da qualsiasi luogo.
Convictional
convictional.com
Utilizza Convictional per lanciare un marketplace B2C o B2B multi-vendor. Consentiamo a rivenditori e distributori di approvvigionarsi, effettuare l'onboarding e integrarsi con fornitori di terze parti per il mercato e il drop shipping.
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
Trasforma il tuo negozio e-commerce in un marketplace in pochi minuti! Cresci di 10 volte inserendo centinaia di venditori e guadagnando commissioni sulle loro vendite. Completa la tua gamma di prodotti e diventa un leader del settore. Inventario zero. Costo di marketing pari a zero. Vantaggio illim...
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker è una piattaforma commerciale multi-vendor di primo livello che collega perfettamente i partner commerciali indipendentemente dai tipi di integrazione. Le nostre soluzioni moderne consentono a rivenditori e marchi di connettere, orchestrare e far crescere la propria piattaforma commercia...
Labra
labra.io
Labra è la prima piattaforma di gestione del commercio cloud distribuito al mondo che consente agli ISV e ai partner di consulenza di co-vendere in modo più efficiente con gli hyperscaler cloud e generare maggiori entrate attraverso i mercati cloud. La piattaforma Labra consente un approccio zero-en...