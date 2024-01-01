Alternative - LTK
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN è il miglior software di influencer marketing per i marchi di e-commerce. La nostra piattaforma basata sull'intelligenza artificiale include oltre 32 milioni di suite di influencer, laboratorio per campagne, reporting e analisi, pagamenti e realizzazione dei prodotti, libreria multimediale con ...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Scopri come Meltwater aiuta i team di PR e marketing a monitorare la copertura mediatica sia nelle notizie che nei social media e a migliorare la gestione del marchio.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Ottimizza il percorso digitale del cliente. La piattaforma unificata di Emplifi di software per l'esperienza del cliente e software di gestione dei social media colma il divario CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Soluzione tutto in uno per potenziare il tuo influencer marketing. Gestisci l'intero ciclo di vita delle tue campagne di influencer marketing.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr è il sistema di registrazione per l'influencer marketing basato sui dati che gli esperti di marketing utilizzano per investire nelle giuste strategie, semplificare le campagne e ampliare i programmi.
Skeepers
octoly.com
La piattaforma leader nell'influencer marketing Octoly aiuta i brand ad aumentare la propria visibilità, creare fiducia e incrementare le vendite collegando micro-influencer e consumatori controllati su larga scala. I marchi sfruttano la nostra community curata per creare post sui social media e re...
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag a pagamento: fatti trovare in contatto con i creatori, lancia campagne ed esegui la whitelist dei creatori, in un'unica piattaforma. L’influencer marketing ora è sicuro, facile e veloce.
Audiense
audiense.com
Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno per comprendere il pubblico e ottenere migliori risultati di marketing, risultati sui social media, risultati degli influencer, strategie sui media, strategie di crescita o ritorno sulla spesa pubblicitaria. Metti la segmentazione dei consumatori e gli approfondimenti c...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Later
later.com
Later è una piattaforma di marketing e commercio sui social media che aiuta gli imprenditori, i creatori, le agenzie e i team dei social media a far crescere i loro marchi e le loro attività online. Later ti aiuta a risparmiare tempo e a far crescere la tua attività semplificando la gestione dell'i...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Migliaia di marchi e rivenditori leader a livello mondiale si affidano alla tecnologia, ai servizi e alle competenze di Bazaarvoice per incrementare le entrate, estendere la portata, acquisire informazioni utili e creare sostenitori fedeli. Secondo un nuovo studio commissionato e condotto da Forrest...