Alternative - Hupso

Branalyzer

Branalyzer

branalyzer.com

Branalyzer è il modo più economico, veloce e semplice per scoprire cosa sta realmente accadendo online.

TinyLetter

TinyLetter

tinyletter.com

TinyLetter offre un'esperienza di scrittura pulita e diretta per le persone che non cercano report avanzati o funzionalità per le aziende.

WiserNotify

WiserNotify

wisernotify.com

We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...

Multiview

Multiview

multiview.com

VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.

SleekFlow

SleekFlow

sleekflow.io

SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...

Chatarmin

Chatarmin

chatarmin.com

Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...

Prelaunch.com

Prelaunch.com

prelaunch.com

Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...

Retention.com

Retention.com

retention.com

Retention.com si integra con le principali piattaforme di automazione del marketing a livello mondiale per massimizzare la crescita del pubblico, recuperare le entrate dei carrelli abbandonati e coinvolgere nuovamente il pubblico inattivo attraverso sistemi di integrazione dei dati leader del settor...

SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz

superbuzz.io

Aumenta il traffico fidelizzato e i profitti utilizzando la tecnologia GPT-3

