WebCatalog

Hubtype

Hubtype

Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog? Scarica WebCatalog.

Usa l'app web

Sito web:hubtype.com

Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Hubtype su WebCatalog per Mac, Windows, Linux.

Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.

Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.

Hubtype is paving the way towards a new era of communication in which brands communicate with their customers in a frictionless, meaningful and inspiring way. Hubtype empowers companies to embrace simple, meaningful and customer centric conversations at scale through conversational apps; a new technology that goes beyond chatbots and combines the best of graphical interfaces (like websites and mobile apps) that provide great UX and the best of messaging apps (such as WhatsApp, FB Messenger, etc) or webchat.

Sito web: hubtype.com

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Hubtype. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.

Potrebbe interessarti anche

Engati

Engati

engati.com

InMoment

InMoment

inmoment.com

Workana

Workana

workana.com

Colabus

Colabus

colabus.com

Quickchat

Quickchat

quickchat.ai

CSSDesignAwadrs

CSSDesignAwadrs

cssdesignawards.com

GoodBarber

GoodBarber

goodbarber.com

Froged

Froged

froged.com

Memo

Memo

memo.co

OmniOmni

OmniOmni

omniomni.io

SentiOne

SentiOne

sentione.com

Rasayel

Rasayel

rasayel.io

Prodotto

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.