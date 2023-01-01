Hubtype
Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog? Scarica WebCatalog.
Sito web:hubtype.com
Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Hubtype su WebCatalog per Mac, Windows, Linux.
Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.
Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.
Hubtype is paving the way towards a new era of communication in which brands communicate with their customers in a frictionless, meaningful and inspiring way. Hubtype empowers companies to embrace simple, meaningful and customer centric conversations at scale through conversational apps; a new technology that goes beyond chatbots and combines the best of graphical interfaces (like websites and mobile apps) that provide great UX and the best of messaging apps (such as WhatsApp, FB Messenger, etc) or webchat.
Sito web: hubtype.com
Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Hubtype. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.