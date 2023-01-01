Alternative - Groupsite
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi è una piattaforma aziendale all-in-one per creare e ampliare il tuo business della conoscenza. Prova Kajabi gratuitamente con una prova di 14 giorni oggi.
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
Crea abbonamenti per tutto nella tua Mighty Network o addebita corsi e gruppi premium: è semplice da configurare e ancora più facile da vendere.
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
Ospita conversazioni, eventi, contenuti e altro sul tuo dominio. Heartbeat ti fornisce gli elementi costitutivi per creare una comunità online perfettamente personalizzata.
Podia
podia.com
Podia è la tua vetrina digitale all-in-one. Il modo più semplice per vendere corsi online, download, webinar e abbonamenti, senza competenze tecniche richieste. Provalo GRATIS!
Bettermode
bettermode.com
Una potente piattaforma comunitaria, integrata nel tuo prodotto. Aumenta il coinvolgimento degli utenti, promuovi la fidelizzazione e aumenta il valore della vita del cliente. Precedentemente tribù.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Ospita webinar che il tuo pubblico adorerà. Se sei pronto per un software per webinar semplice e personalizzabile senza download o problemi, benvenuto a casa.
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
Una nuova era per i costruttori di comunità. Unisciti al nostro movimento. Riunisci persone, abbonamenti e contenuti nella tua piattaforma di community privata e completamente brandizzata. Vendi corsi, addebita abbonamenti, live streaming e molto altro ancora. Il tutto senza limitazioni dei social m...
Khoros
khoros.com
Il nostro software ti aiuta a offrire le migliori esperienze ai clienti creando e ampliando l'assistenza digitale, il social marketing e le community di brand. Clicca per iniziare!
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt è una piattaforma di community basata sui video progettata per aiutare le aziende incentrate sul cliente a servire più persone faccia a faccia. Il primo nel suo genere, StoryPrompt utilizza video asincroni per aiutare i creatori di comunità a connettersi veramente con i clienti a livello...
Rungway
rungway.com
Creare uno spazio sicuro in cui le persone possano ottenere consigli sul lavoro e sulla vita dai propri colleghi. Più che una semplice piattaforma di mentoring, Rungway dà vita ai valori della tua azienda e dà a tutti voce in capitolo sugli argomenti per loro più importanti, migliorando il coinvolgi...
Threado AI
threado.com
Il tuo copilota basato sull'intelligenza artificiale ti aiuta a fornire il miglior supporto ai tuoi clienti e ai membri della community su Slack, Discord e Web. Inizia gratuitamente!
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room ti aiuta a creare prodotti migliori, ad approfondire le relazioni e a crescere più velocemente.
SelfCommunity
selfcommunity.com
SelfCommunity is a cloud native, no-code, highly performing community platform that allows to: Get 100% control over functionalities, users, content and platform data. Guarantee adequate levels of engagement and retention thanks to the social networking technology. Effectively and accurately organiz...
ResLife Portal
reslifeportal.com
ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...
Advocu
advocu.com
Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...
SmartMatchApp
smartmatchapp.com
Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...
NodeBB
nodebb.org
NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.
Nas.io
nas.io
Memberships, digital products, paid events and much more. Designed from the grounds up for community-led businesses.
GroupApp
group.app
Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
MeltingSpot
meltingspot.io
MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (in precedenza Socio) è una piattaforma di gestione degli eventi end-to-end che consente eventi virtuali, ibridi e di persona coinvolgenti, intuitivi e inclusivi. Alza il livello con app per eventi, registrazione flessibile, check-in e stampa di badge, recupero di lead e tecnologia di s...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up è una piattaforma CRM all-in-one che ti aiuta a costruire e far crescere la tua community attraverso eventi, abbonamenti e altri strumenti digitali da un unico posto. La piattaforma all-in-one di Glue Up integra il miglior CRM, gestione degli eventi, gestione degli abbonamenti, email marketi...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit è una piattaforma SaaS di matchmaking basata sull'intelligenza artificiale che alimenta introduzioni curate su larga scala. Le organizzazioni possono invitare facilmente il pubblico prescelto ad aderire a connessioni regolari e personalizzate 1:1 o a gruppi di pari e Orbiit gestisce tutte le ...
Verint
verint.com
Verint è un leader globale nel coinvolgimento dei clienti. Esperti di Customer Experience in automazione, intelligenza artificiale e cloud.
Magentrix
magentrix.com
Miglior coinvolgimento e abilitazione dei partner in una piattaforma PRM. Collabora con i partner e aumenta le vendite del canale con il software del portale partner PX-first.
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directories è una piattaforma completa chiavi in mano per il lancio di siti Web di abbonamento, la gestione dei membri, la vendita di abbonamenti, la pubblicazione di contenuti e altro ancora.
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
Un unico sistema per una gestione più intelligente della community Una soluzione connessa per siti Web, portali, CRM e comunicazioni
Beam.gg
beam.gg
Una piattaforma di comunità gamificata creata per un facile coinvolgimento. Costruisci e monetizza comunità online impegnate e fedeli attraverso il potere della ludicizzazione.