Alternative - GoZen

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo è un software di gestione aziendale che include CRM, e-commerce, fatturazione, contabilità, produzione, magazzino, gestione dei progetti e gestione dell'inventario. La versione Community è un software libero, concesso in licenza sotto GNU LGPLv3. Esiste anche una versione proprietaria "Enterpri...

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo (ex Sendinblue) ti aiuta a far crescere la tua attività. Costruisci relazioni con i clienti tramite e-mail, SMS, chat e altro ancora. Usa gli strumenti che ti servono, quando ne hai bisogno. Provalo gratuitamente.

OneSignal

OneSignal

onesignal.com

Leader mondiale per notifiche push mobili, push Web e messaggistica in-app. Scelto da 800.000 aziende per inviare 5 miliardi di notifiche push al giorno.

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse offre una piattaforma online per software di email marketing, creazione di landing page, hosting di webinar e molto altro. Prova gratuitamente 30 giorni senza carta di credito!

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Automatizza il tuo marketing e combina tutti i canali di consegna su un'unica piattaforma: e-mail, notifiche push web, SMS, Viber. ©2021

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

Prova AWeber gratuitamente oggi e ottieni tutte le soluzioni per far crescere la tua lista e-mail, coinvolgere il tuo pubblico e aumentare le vendite. Nessuna carta di credito richiesta.

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Rendi social la tua app. Da Reddit a Paytm a Headspace, ogni app amata prospera grazie a una community forte. Avvicinati al tuo aggiungendo chat, voce o video alla tua app.

Courier

Courier

courier.com

Courier è il modo più intelligente per progettare e inviare notifiche. Progetta una volta e distribuisci su qualsiasi canale (e-mail, Slack, SMS, push e altro) tramite un'unica API.

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Attiva e-mail, push, SMS, webhook e altro ancora con Customer.io. Ottieni il controllo sui dati comportamentali per personalizzare la comunicazione con i clienti e favorire il coinvolgimento. Inizia gratis.

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Email marketing e-commerce, e-mail automatizzate e SMS: passa a Omnisend e aumenta le tue vendite senza aumentare il carico di lavoro.

Braze

Braze

braze.com

Promuovi esperienze cliente pertinenti e personalizzate in tempo reale.

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

CleverTap è una società di gestione del ciclo di vita dei clienti e marketing mobile basata su SaaS con sede a Mountain View, California. Fondata nel maggio 2013, fornisce analisi di app mobili e prodotti per il coinvolgimento degli utenti a oltre 8.000 tra cui Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, ...

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Costruisci il ponte tra le tue liste e-mail e le entrate. Sender ti consente di rimanere in contatto con i tuoi clienti in modo rapido e semplice e di far crescere la tua attività, spendendo molto meno.

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage è una soluzione completa composta da potenti analisi dei clienti, coinvolgimento multicanale automatizzato e personalizzazione basata sull'intelligenza artificiale.

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

L'unico CDXP senza codice, basato sull'intelligenza artificiale, con canali di esecuzione di marketing iperpersonalizzati integrati e creati nativamente.

User.com

User.com

user.com

User.com è un software avanzato di marketing e automazione delle vendite. Aiutiamo le aziende a semplificare i processi interni e a far crescere il proprio business più velocemente.

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Saluta il marketing generativo autonomo. Contlo è una piattaforma di marketing di nuova generazione, costruita da zero per il primo mondo dell'intelligenza artificiale. Basato sul modello AI del tuo marchio e sugli agenti AI autonomi.

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Connettiti con i tuoi clienti come se li conoscessi davvero. Iterable è una piattaforma di marketing multicanale che alimenta esperienze cliente unificate e ti consente di creare, ottimizzare e misurare ogni interazione durante l'intero percorso del cliente.

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

La piattaforma di esperienza digitale creata per il commercio. Le soluzioni Bloomreach combinano la potenza dei dati unificati di clienti e prodotti con la velocità e la portata dell'intelligenza artificiale e delle decisioni predittive, così puoi offrire esperienze magiche che generano conversioni ...

Airship

Airship

airship.com

Distribuisci messaggi significativi in ​​ogni fase del ciclo di vita del cliente con la piattaforma di coinvolgimento dei clienti creata per i marchi aziendali. Saperne di più.

Connectly.ai

Connectly.ai

connectly.ai

Connectly consente alle aziende di creare e inviare facilmente campagne di marketing automatizzate, interattive e personalizzate tramite WhatsApp su vasta scala. Ciò promuove una conversazione bidirezionale (a differenza di SMS ed e-mail), in cui potenziali clienti e clienti possono scegliere il pro...

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

Software di automazione della posta elettronica che ispira coinvolgimento. Coinvolgi il tuo pubblico di posta elettronica con contenuti personalizzati che stimolano le conversioni. Upland Adestra è un fornitore leader a livello mondiale di soluzioni di email marketing in prima persona e di marketi...

Truepush

Truepush

truepush.com

Invia notifiche push gratuite illimitate e monetizza dagli annunci push utilizzando lo strumento Truepush. Aggiungi ulteriore canale di entrate al tuo sito web con i nostri annunci push. Risparmia fino a $ 1200 al mese coinvolgendo i tuoi utenti con lo strumento Truepush.

ngrow

ngrow

ngrow.ai

Amplifica la fidelizzazione con le notifiche push AI. L'unica piattaforma di intelligence per le notifiche push senza SDK.

Knock

Knock

knock.app

Infrastruttura di notifiche per gli sviluppatori. Knock è un'infrastruttura di notifiche flessibile e affidabile, progettata per adattarsi a te.

Leanplum

Leanplum

leanplum.com

Massimizza il coinvolgimento dei clienti costruendo relazioni durature e preziose attraverso la messaggistica multicanale ottimizzata e l'orchestrazione delle campagne.

Ocamba

Ocamba

ocamba.com

The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging

NotificationAPI

NotificationAPI

notificationapi.com

NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.

Nashpush

Nashpush

nashpush.com

Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...

MonRays

MonRays

monetizationrays.com

MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...

MaxTraffic

MaxTraffic

maxtraffic.com

Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.

indigitall

indigitall

indigitall.com

indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...

FoxPush

FoxPush

foxpush.com

Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.

FlareLane

FlareLane

flarelane.com

FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...

Catapush

Catapush

catapush.com

Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...

WonderPush

WonderPush

wonderpush.com

Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...

Subscribers

Subscribers

subscribers.com

Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...

PushPad

PushPad

pushpad.xyz

Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.

Noviclick

Noviclick

noviclick.com

Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...

Notix

Notix

notix.co

NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...

Feedify

Feedify

feedify.net

Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.

AutomateWoo

AutomateWoo

automatewoo.com

Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.

AdOperator

AdOperator

adoperator.com

AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...

NotifyVisitors

NotifyVisitors

notifyvisitors.com

Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.

Larapush

Larapush

larapush.com

LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...

PushPushGo

PushPushGo

pushpushgo.com

Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.

SmartPush

SmartPush

smartpush.ai

SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...

MagicBell

MagicBell

magicbell.com

MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...

Pushwoosh

Pushwoosh

pushwoosh.com

Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...

Segmentify

Segmentify

segmentify.com

Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...

Gravitec

Gravitec

gravitec.net

Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...

Kumulos

Kumulos

kumulos.com

With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...

PushEngage

PushEngage

pushengage.com

Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...

Engagespot

Engagespot

engagespot.co

Zapier per le notifiche. Engagespot aiuta gli sviluppatori a creare notifiche di prodotto multicanale con un'unica API. Con Engagespot puoi: * Integra più canali di notifica come e-mail, in-app, SMS, push, WhatsApp, Slack ecc. nel tuo prodotto in pochi minuti. * Editor di modelli integrato per ges...

Atomic.io

Atomic.io

atomic.io

Offri la prossima generazione di esperienza cliente, direttamente nella tua app. Atomic.io è il tuo strumento di coinvolgimento dei clienti in-app, che ti consente di inviare rapidamente messaggi iper-personalizzati e utilizzabili ai tuoi clienti all'interno del tuo canale più sicuro: la tua app. Co...

Notificare

Notificare

notificare.com

Notificare è una potente piattaforma di coinvolgimento dei clienti leader che aiuta i marchi a (ri)coinvolgere il proprio pubblico, fare luce sul comportamento dei clienti e aumentare le conversioni. Un unico strumento, con canali App Push, Web Push, Email, SMS e Mobile Wallet, per fornire messaggi ...

Appgain.io

Appgain.io

appgain.io

Appgain è una piattaforma di marketing web e mobile full-stack che aiuta le app mobili e web ad acquisire più utenti e a migliorare il coinvolgimento in un'unica piattaforma. 200 miliardi di dollari spesi entro il 2020 solo per farti scaricare app, e il 75% di loro non aprirà mai l'app! Appgain.io s...

Cordial

Cordial

cordial.com

Cordial è una vera piattaforma di marketing che consente ai marchi di automatizzare completamente le proprie strategie di marketing e trasformare il modo in cui lavorano. Progettato con un approccio incentrato sul cliente, Cordial combina la flessibilità avanzata dei dati con sofisticate automazioni...

PushAlert

PushAlert

pushalert.co

PushAlert è una piattaforma di coinvolgimento dei clienti multicanale che supporta notifiche push Web, notifiche app per Android e iOS insieme alla messaggistica in loco. Dotato di un'architettura all'avanguardia, PushAlert aiuta le aziende a interagire con il proprio pubblico inviando notifiche in ...

cmercury

cmercury

cmercury.com

La piattaforma di email marketing di cmercury basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con funzionalità estese di marketing omnicanale ti aiuta ad acquisire, fidelizzare e coinvolgere i clienti attraverso canali email, mobili e web

