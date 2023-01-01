Alternative - Get The Referral
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye è una piattaforma completa per l'esperienza del cliente. Più di 60.000 aziende di tutte le dimensioni utilizzano BirdEye ogni giorno per farsi trovare online attraverso le recensioni, essere scelte dai clienti con interazioni tramite messaggi di testo ed essere la migliore azienda con strume...
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate si prende cura di tutte le tue esigenze di marketing di affiliazione e di riferimento. Sincronizza Tapfiliate con Shopify, WooCommerce e oltre 30 altre integrazioni.
Talkable
talkable.com
Ottimi programmi di referral marketing ✅ per negozi online, attività commerciali locali e servizi b2b. Programma di fidelizzazione della clientela per un marketing in crescita. Facile da lanciare, testare e ottimizzare! Premia i tuoi clienti!
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
I marchi di successo si costruiscono con gli ambasciatori. Software di gestione degli ambasciatori del marchio tutto in uno che si integra con Shopify, Amazon e WooCommerce.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
Fai crescere il tuo business dall'oggi al domani, ogni notte. GrowSurf è un software di riferimento per startup tecnologiche. I nostri clienti vedono un ROI del 300-1000% + una crescita mensile del 9-40%.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Il modo più semplice per ottenere più recensioni e costruire la tua reputazione. Crea buzz sui social media, migliora il tuo SEO e ottieni più vendite.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Trasforma i tuoi più grandi fan nei tuoi migliori esperti di marketing. Rewardful è un modo semplice per le aziende SaaS di impostare programmi di affiliazione e referral con Stripe & Paddle. Collega semplicemente il tuo account e lasciaci monitorare referral, sconti e commissioni per te!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo è una piattaforma di marketing eCommerce con le soluzioni più avanzate per recensioni dei clienti, marketing visivo, fidelizzazione, referral e marketing via SMS. Scopri di più su come il tuo marchio può favorire la crescita con Yotpo qui.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
Immagina che i tuoi clienti ti aiutino a incrementare le vendite! I referral dei clienti sono la chiave per il marketing virale e un business fiorente. Con ReferralCandy, porta questo incredibile potere di influenza tra pari nel tuo negozio.
Smile.io
smile.io
Trasforma i nuovi clienti in clienti per sempre con l'app fedeltà più affidabile al mondo. Oltre 125 milioni di acquirenti guadagnano punti tramite Smile. Dai alle persone ciò che amano.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Monitoraggio degli affiliati e dei referral per SaaS. Avvia il tuo programma di affiliazione e referral in pochi minuti. Integrazione rapida con Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee o con la nostra API.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Software completo di marketing in entrata e in uscita B2B. Garantisci che i tuoi team di marketing e vendita ottengano più lead dal traffico del sito web, convertano più visitatori in MQL e conducano campagne di marketing complete.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
Aumenta le tue entrate SaaS Non sono necessari server o codice. Le aziende che utilizzano i link di pagamento di Stripe possono iniziare a monitorare i referral in 5 minuti con la nostra integrazione copia-incolla!
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador consente agli esperti di marketing di aumentare clienti, referenze e ricavi sfruttando il potere del passaparola. Il loro software di facile utilizzo per gli esperti di marketing semplifica il marketing di riferimento, automatizzando il processo di registrazione, monitoraggio, ricompensa ...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero è il potente software di marketing per affiliati, influencer e referral, tutto in uno. A partire da soli $ 49pm, GrowthHero cresce con te! Strumenti completamente flessibili per il tuo successo: - Portale partner white label, personalizzazione completa senza bisogno di codice - Condividi ...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Software di automazione della posta elettronica che ispira coinvolgimento. Coinvolgi il tuo pubblico di posta elettronica con contenuti personalizzati che stimolano le conversioni. Upland Adestra è un fornitore leader a livello mondiale di soluzioni di email marketing in prima persona e di marketi...
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
Il software Account Experience acquisisce e distribuisce automaticamente feedback dai tuoi account, inclusi dati non basati su sondaggi, ai manager in prima linea in tempo reale per aiutarli a ridurre il tasso di abbandono, incrementare le vendite e chiudere nuove attività con referral basati sui pr...
Advocacy
advocacy.socialpubli.com
Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to enc...
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login...
Swaybase
swaybase.com
Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be l...
PostBeyond
postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is an employee advocacy and social selling platform, where marketers can activate and engage employees to share content with their social networks on behalf of their brand. Our vision is to empower companies to fearlessly evolve their social transformation. Today, over 100+ customers arou...
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to...
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help de...
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation ...
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or t...
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the easiest way to increase your brand's social media traffic. Did you know 52% of consumers trust employees at a company more than the company or brand itself? Get your professionals sharing to LinkedIn in just one click using Clearview Social's software!
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links ...
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first...
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create a...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Our platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hou...
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for an...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advo...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can d...
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder è una piattaforma end-to-end di gestione dei creatori aziendali per i team di marketing che desiderano riunire ambasciatori, influencer e affiliati sotto lo stesso tetto. Marchi focalizzati sul consumatore come Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff e Live Nation utilizzano tutti Socia...
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo è una soluzione di marketing fotografico e video che semplifica e automatizza la distribuzione delle foto dei clienti, consentendo agli operatori di tour e attività di: - Migliorare l'esperienza degli ospiti attraverso ricordi fotografici. - Incoraggiare il marketing del passaparola attraver...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence è una piattaforma vocale del cliente che automatizza la prova sociale per i team GTM, generando casi di studio, testimonianze e statistiche verificati in pochi minuti. Utilizzando sondaggi e recensioni di terze parti, UserEvidence acquisisce continuamente feedback durante tutto il perco...
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
Il marketing è sperimentazione. E il prossimo grande esperimento per la tua strategia di marketing digitale è sfruttare i contenuti generati dagli utenti – UGC – per far crescere il tuo pubblico, rafforzare il coinvolgimento del pubblico e aumentare le entrate. Questo succede con LoudCrowd. LoudCrow...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
La piattaforma di marketing automation più avanzata al mondo per potenziare la tua attività locale. Ottieni più clienti, massimizza i referral e migliora la fidelizzazione dei tuoi clienti con il nostro account di PROVA GRATUITA. Collabora con gli imprenditori locali e scopri tantissime app premium ...
Roster
getroster.com
Tutti hanno influenza e i migliori marchi utilizzano Roster per sfruttarla. Con Roster, le aziende convertono i clienti appassionati in ambasciatori del marchio che aumentano la notorietà sui social media, stimolano le iniziative di marketing come le recensioni e generano entrate. Il set completo di...