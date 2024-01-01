Environment Canada Weather

Il sito web meteorologico di Environment Canada fornisce avvisi meteorologici ufficiali, condizioni attuali, previsioni e modelli meteorologici per le aree pubbliche e marine del Canada. Sono disponibili anche il RADAR meteorologico canadese, il monitoraggio delle tempeste tropicali, l'attività dei fulmini, l'indice UV e i valori dell'indice AQHI.

