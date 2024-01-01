Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Education Next su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.

Education Next è una rivista di opinione e ricerca sulla politica educativa. Education Next è una rivista accademica impegnata in un attento esame delle prove relative alla riforma scolastica, pubblicata dall'Education Next Institute e dall'Harvard Program on Education Policy and Governance presso la Harvard Kennedy School.

Sito web: educationnext.org

