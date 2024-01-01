Daily Iowan

Daily Iowan

The Daily Iowan è un giornale studentesco indipendente con 6.500 diffusioni al servizio di Iowa City e della comunità dell'Università dell'Iowa. Durante l'anno accademico 2020-2021 The Daily Iowan è passato dalla stampa quotidiana alla produzione di un'edizione cartacea del giornale due volte a settimana e alla pubblicazione di storie online quotidianamente.

