Chatbit is a tool that allows you to build your own AI chatbot assistant, trained on your own data, with no coding required.
Key Features:
* Data Customization: You can add up to 11 million characters of custom data (files, text, Q&A) to train the chatbot.
* Appearance Customization: You can customize the colors, position, logo, and name of the chatbot.
* Personality Customization: You can define the chatbot's personality and style to balance creativity and precision.
* Lead Collection: The chatbot can generate leads from visitor conversations and deliver them to you.
Other Details:
* Chatbit offers a free version to get started.
* It supports multiple languages, though the specific languages are not listed.
* Users can fine-tune the chatbot's responses based on their needs.
* The process of creating a chatbot, adding data sources, and integrating it on the website can be done in under 5 minutes.
* Chatbit can be contacted via email at [email protected] for any questions.
In summary, Chatbit provides a user-friendly, no-code platform to create customized AI chatbots trained on your own data and integrated directly on your website to boost engagement, answer questions, and capture leads.
