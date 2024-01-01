Categorie

Consultazione - App più popolari - Malaysia

Proponi nuova app


Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

Tarteel

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Word Hippo

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

Life Bible

Life Bible

lifebible.com

네이버 검색

네이버 검색

naver.com

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

U-Dictionary Translator

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Blue Letter Bible

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Lingva Translate

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

Hallow

Hallow

hallow.com

Glosbe

Glosbe

glosbe.com

Libretexts

Libretexts

libretexts.org

Intelligent Change

Intelligent Change

intelligentchange.com

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

Translate.com

Translate.com

translate.com

网易有道词典

网易有道词典

youdao.com

ScienceDirect

ScienceDirect

sciencedirect.com

R Upskill

R Upskill

upskill.researcher.life

StoryShots

StoryShots

getstoryshots.com

BrowZine

BrowZine

browzine.com

Digi4school

Digi4school

digi4school.at

Phrases.com

Phrases.com

phrases.com

R Pubsure

R Pubsure

pubsure.researcher.life

getAbstract

getAbstract

getabstract.com

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

Ancestry

Ancestry

ancestry.com

Bible Hub

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

Open Library

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Encyclopædia Britannica

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

wikiHow

wikiHow

wikihow.com

네이버 파파고

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

Reverso Context

Reverso Context

reverso.net

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

MIT Open Library

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

Sefaria

Sefaria

sefaria.org

Esplora

Prodotti

Scarica

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

Utilizziamo i cookie per fornire e migliorare i nostri siti web. Utilizzando i nostri siti, acconsenti ai cookie.

Informativa sulla privacy