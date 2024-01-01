Categorie

Consultazione - App più popolari - Argentina

Google Translate

translate.google.com

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Presearch

presearch.com

LibraryThing

librarything.com

Trustpilot

trustpilot.com

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Google Books

google.com

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Reverso

reverso.net

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

Translate.com

translate.com

Softpedia

softpedia.com

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

网易有道词典

youdao.com

FamilySearch

familysearch.org

Wikiwand

wikiwand.com

The Lens

lens.org

Definitions.net

definitions.net

OrthodoxWiki

orthodoxwiki.org

Population.io

population.io

Quotes.net

quotes.net

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Internet Archive

archive.org

Readwise

readwise.io

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Quran.com

quran.com

Ancestry

ancestry.com

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

wikiHow

wikihow.com

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

WordReference

wordreference.com

Reverso Context

reverso.net

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Consensus

consensus.app

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

Sefaria

sefaria.org

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Logos Classic

classic.app.logos.com

Power Thesaurus

powerthesaurus.org

