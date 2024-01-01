Libri e consultazione - App più popolari - Regno Unito
Proponi nuova app
Google Translate
translate.google.com
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Wattpad
wattpad.com
Google Play Books
google.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Kindle CloudReader
read.amazon.com
Yeolpumta
yeolpumta.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Readwise
readwise.io
Internet Archive
archive.org
Scribd
scribd.com
Libby
libbyapp.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Google Books
google.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Manga UP
global.manga-up.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
MangaToon
mangatoon.mobi
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Packt
packtpub.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Webnovel
webnovel.com
ProQuest RefWorks
refworks.proquest.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Quran.com
quran.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
WordReference
wordreference.com
Reverso Context
reverso.net
MyHeritage
myheritage.com
Rakuten Kobo
kobo.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Recipe Hunt
recipehunt.app
Project Gutenberg
gutenberg.org
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
VitalSource
vitalsource.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
AbeBooks
abebooks.com
BookFusion
bookfusion.com
MANGA Plus
mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp
RedShelf
redshelf.com
微信读书
weread.qq.com
Linguee
linguee.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
Logos Classic
classic.app.logos.com
Sefaria
sefaria.org
Quotev
quotev.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
PCGamingWiki
pcgamingwiki.com