Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Blits su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.
Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.
Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.
Blits.ai is the AI Ecosystem which combines the AI power of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, IBM, Rasa, Wit, Amazon, Stanford, and many others in one platform.
Build, train and deploy chatbots and voicebots with:
- Generative AI models (GenAI)
- Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG)
- Gain control by adding Conversational AI flows to GenAI
Choose from a multitude of Large Language Models (LLM's) to train your bots.
At scale, for any type of use-case.
Focus on building a bot with the perfect tone of voice for your audience, and switch / optimize the underlaying AI Technology later.
Always stay ahead of the competition with 'Blits Automate', giving your bots the latest combination of AI tech that fits your use-case automatically.
Reuse templates between bots, creating multi language/country/brand interactive communication on your existing channels (WhatsApp, Slack, Twilio, Web, Salesforce, etc.)
Connect backends to build smart bots (Automation Anywhere, SAP, ServiceNow, UIPath, SQL databases, APIs, etc).
Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Blits. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.