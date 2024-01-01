Bitpapa is a P2P exchange, primarily offering cryptocurrency exchange deals in CIS countries: Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. One of the main advantages of the Bitpapa service is the ability to buy XMR on a P2P exchange, as most P2P platforms do not list this anonymous cryptocurrency. It features a simple and minimalist interface and includes a review system that allows users to choose only trustworthy counterparties. Bitpapa's distinctive feature is the presence of a Telegram bot, which offers a full range of basic functions. The platform charges high fees to advertisers, which are reflected in the exchange rates. This makes it less favorable for takers to conduct transactions, but they receive a high-quality service.

Sito web: bitpapa.com

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Bitpapa. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.