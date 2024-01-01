Alternative - Ayanza

Testo dal computer. SMS dal computer. iMessage per Android. SMS Android dal computer.

Il modo migliore per scrivere e condividere le tue conoscenze in Markdown.

Porta il controllo delle versioni e la collaborazione ispirati a git al tuo team di progettazione. Centralizza le decisioni di progettazione, i feedback e i file. Si integra con Sketch e Adobe XD.

Spazio connesso per i team di prodotto. Distribuisci progetti e guide di stile con specifiche, risorse e snippet di codice accurati, in modo automatico.

Monica ti permette di ricordare tutto dei tuoi cari.

Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno per creare siti Web veloci e funzionali con Notion. Domini personalizzati, temi, protezione tramite password e altro ancora: non è richiesto alcun codice.

Chat GPT intuitiva per tutta la tua azienda Team-GPT garantisce l'adozione di ChatGPT per team tra 2 e 2.000 persone. Organizza la conoscenza, collabora e padroneggia l'intelligenza artificiale in un unico spazio di lavoro condiviso.

Progettazione, implementazione e collaborazione per i team di prodotti Web e mobili. Sympli funziona con Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio e Xcode.

File, documenti e fogli di calcolo disorganizzati ti rallentano? L'app basata sull'intelligenza artificiale di Charli organizza la tua vita digitale per te in pochi minuti. Iscriviti gratuitamente oggi!

Dalle idee alle agende complete. Rimani concentrato e creativo con SessionLab. Lo strumento di pianificazione delle sessioni più flessibile con una libreria di facilitazione: provalo ora!

Markup.io: il modo più semplice per lasciare feedback sui contenuti digitali - Markup.io

Rimani sincronizzato durante la distribuzione! Additor aiuta il tuo team a collaborare in modo asincrono senza attriti sulla base dell'unica e vivente fonte di verità. Puoi organizzare e condividere vari tipi di contenuti e aggiornarti chiaramente sul contesto monitorando modifiche e versioni.

Elimina il 38% delle riunioni con rapidi video di scambio e promemoria intelligenti. Condividi feedback chiari con annotazioni di registrazione dello schermo basate sul tempo.

Pointagram lo strumento di gamification che aumenta la motivazione e i risultati del team. Mantieni la tua squadra orientata agli obiettivi e festeggia insieme grandi prestazioni.

Una piattaforma supportata dalla ricerca che sblocca idee e feedback eliminando il pensiero di gruppo e amplificando le voci. Riduci il tempo delle riunioni del 70%.

Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.

Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...

Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.

LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...

Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.

Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...

Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com

All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business

Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...

Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...

Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...

MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...

EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization

Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.

Sprocket 365 è un'estensione per SharePoint, dotata di una libreria di web part personalizzate e strumenti pronti all'uso. Semplifica il processo di sviluppo di luoghi di lavoro digitali, facendo risparmiare tempo agli utenti eliminando la necessità di codifiche complesse e processi di sviluppo prol...

