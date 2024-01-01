WebCatalog

Elixpur Idle

Elixpur Idle is an idle clicker game that invites you into a whimsical world! A cat wizard seeks your aid in gathering mushrooms for special potions. Click on the mushrooms to speed up their growth, while adorable cat wizard apprentices assist in harvesting them. Deliver the mushrooms to the wizard to craft unique potions, which can be sold for profit. Use your earnings to upgrade your mushroom operation and enhance potion quality. Can you make the most marvelous potion ever together with a group of cat wizards?

