It's time to get on your bike and ride in Crazy Bikes! In this 3D motorbike game you set out in Trial Park; a place full of ramps, obstacles and races. Pick your favourite out of the 7 unique bikes and explore all that the Park has to offer. Perform some daring stunts on the ramps or drive over a crashed airplane. Try to set your best times on the races and go look for all the stars and wrenches that are out for you to gather. The game even lets you play against your friend with split screen functionality. Are you ready to sate your need for speed once again with Crazy Bikes?

Situs web: poki.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Crazy Bikes. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.