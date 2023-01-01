Blumgi Soccer
WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.
Situs web: poki.com
Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Blumgi Soccer di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.
Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.
Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.
Blumgi Soccer is an soccer game that challenges your aiming and shooting skills across various worlds! The task is simple - shoot the soccer ball into the goal! Hold down the action button, adjust your angle to aim at the goal, and release the button to unleash your shot! But beware, different types of obstacles stand in your way to stop you from scoring! So pay attention to the obstacles and the number of balls remaining for you to shoot. Can you conquer each world with your flawless shooting precision?
Situs web: poki.com
Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Blumgi Soccer. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.