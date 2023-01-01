WebCatalog

Archer Castle adalah game menara pertahanan 3D di mana Anda memanggil berbagai jenis unit dan sihir untuk mempertahankan benteng. Ada monster jahat yang datang menyerang kerajaan indahmu, dan kamu harus menggunakan keahlian strategismu untuk mempertahankannya! Panggil bantuan dari ksatria dan pemanah, tingkatkan level kastil Anda, gunakan mantra untuk meningkatkan kekuatan dan kecepatan unit Anda, dan bahkan menjatuhkan meteor penghancur ke musuh Anda! Pertarungan akan memberi Anda pengalaman dan emas, namun perbendaharaan Anda juga akan menghasilkan sejumlah uang dengan sendirinya. Habiskan penghasilan Anda dengan hati-hati untuk meningkatkan kastil Anda dan melindungi semua warga Anda dari bahaya. Jangan lupa untuk berbagi Archer Castle dengan teman-teman Anda!Gunakan jari atau tombol kiri mouse untuk memilih unit, mantra, atau peningkatan.Archer Castle dibuat oleh EasyCats. Ini adalah game pertama mereka di Poki! Anda dapat memainkan Archer Castle secara gratis di Poki. Archer Castle dapat dimainkan di komputer dan perangkat seluler Anda seperti ponsel dan tablet.

