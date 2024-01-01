Viva.com

Viva.com

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: viva.com

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Viva.com di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Viva.com Group, formerly Viva Wallet, is a leading European technology bank for payments across 24 markets. Operating in 17 languages and 9 currencies, we support 30+ payment methods globally. The free app, viva.com | Terminal, can be effortlessly set up on smartphones or other over 985 supported device types, effectively transforming these devices into adaptable point-of-sale terminals, all without the need for extra hardware. Upon downloading the app, your business can readily process various payments, manage inventory, and access sales analytics while on the move. This combination of mobility, cost-effectiveness, and a user-friendly interface makes the viva.com | Terminal app highly suitable for small businesses, pop-up events, and remote locations.We enhance security with viva.com's encryption and tokenization services, adding an extra layer of protection during payments. This ensures you're safeguarded against potential security issues and penalties. Key Features:Contactless PaymentsCollect TipsPaperless ReceiptsConnect to PrintersReal-Time Sales DataManage ShiftsLocalisationProcess Payments OfflineKey Benefits:- Reduce your transaction fees to 0% and benefit from viva.com´s unique cashback concept.- Get your money instantly after each transaction with our Real-Time Settlement feature. No more waiting for days or weeks to receive funds! - With viva.com | Terminal and Tap on Any Device - you can accept payments directly on your iPhone, your Android devices, or choose from 985+ supported device types!
Kategori:
Finance
Payment Card Issuance Software
Payment Processing Software

Situs web: viva.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Viva.com. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

PayPal

PayPal

paypal.com

Venmo

Venmo

venmo.com

Payoneer

Payoneer

payoneer.com

Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

FreshBooks

FreshBooks

freshbooks.com

HoneyBook

HoneyBook

honeybook.com

Pleo

Pleo

pleo.io

Karbon

Karbon

karbonhq.com

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

Airwallex

Airwallex

airwallex.com

Melio

Melio

meliopayments.com

Anda mungkin juga suka

Mailchain

Mailchain

mailchain.com

Trezor Suite

Trezor Suite

suite.trezor.io

Shopuddy

Shopuddy

shopuddy.com

Truevo

Truevo

truevo.com

Circle Testnet Faucet

Circle Testnet Faucet

faucet.circle.com

iMyFone

iMyFone

filme.imyfone.com

Orion Terminal

Orion Terminal

trade.orionprotocol.io

Scalefusion

Scalefusion

scalefusion.com

CashKaro

CashKaro

cashkaro.com

myHomework

myHomework

myhomeworkapp.com

FaucetPay

FaucetPay

faucetpay.io

PayAdmit

PayAdmit

payadmit.com

Jelajahi

Produk

Unduh

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Kami menggunakan kuki untuk menyediakan dan meningkatkan situs web kami. Dengan menggunakan situs kami, berarti Anda menyetujui kuki.

Kebijakan Privasi