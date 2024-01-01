Retail IoT Software - App Paling Populer

Kategori

Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Verizon adalah operator jaringan nirkabel Amerika yang sebelumnya beroperasi sebagai divisi terpisah dari Verizon Communications dengan nama Verizon Wireless.

OpSense

OpSense

opsense.com

OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...

Roambee

Roambee

roambee.com

Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...

KABOB

KABOB

kabob.io

Kabob Retail Cloud adalah platform teknologi ritel komprehensif yang dirancang untuk mendukung jaringan toko dan merek. Platform ini menyediakan serangkaian aplikasi inti dan ekstensi untuk membantu bisnis mengotomatisasi dan menyederhanakan berbagai aspek operasi mereka. Aplikasi inti yang ditawar...

Zippin

Zippin

getzippin.com

Zippin telah mengembangkan teknologi bebas pembayaran generasi berikutnya yang memungkinkan pengecer dengan cepat menerapkan belanja tanpa hambatan di toko mereka. Pendekatan Zippin yang masih dalam proses paten menggunakan AI, pembelajaran mesin, dan teknologi fusi sensor untuk menciptakan pengala...

