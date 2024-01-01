Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - App Paling Populer
Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Ajukan App Baru
Salsify
salsify.com
Platform CommerceXM Salsify memperkuat pengalaman yang diminta pembeli di setiap tahap perjalanan pembelian, di mana pun di rak digital.
Jasper PIM
jasperpim.com
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
contentserv.com
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
channelpilot.com
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
apimio.com
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
surefront.com
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
bluestonepim.com
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
amberengine.com
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
creativeforce.io
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
imagerelay.com
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
crystallize.com
Perdagangan tanpa kepala super cepat untuk merek dan agensi yang terobsesi dengan produk. Ciptakan pengalaman produk yang unik dan berkesan, lalu jual produk Anda di saluran mana pun, dalam skala apa pun, dengan cara apa pun yang Anda impikan.
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks adalah solusi Manajemen Informasi Produk (PIM) komprehensif yang membantu mengelola semua informasi dan data produk Anda secara terpusat. Seiring dengan manajemen data produk, pengecer dan merek online dapat dengan mudah mengelola aset digital, menyatukan data produk yang akurat dengan lanc...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps adalah solusi manajemen operasi ritel. Pelanggan kami membutuhkan solusi SaaS sejati yang dapat menangani berbagai saluran penjualan dan produk dalam satu aplikasi yang mudah digunakan. Solusi kami mencakup segalanya mulai dari pembelian hingga pelaporan dan bahkan bersifat seluler berkat ...
Billtrust
billtrust.com
Percepat pertumbuhan pendapatan online, skalakan dengan lancar, dan optimalkan pengalaman pelanggan Anda dengan platform toko web dan aplikasi seluler B2B/B2C yang cerdas. Billtrust eCommerce dibuat khusus untuk distributor grosir dan bisnis manufaktur agar tetap kompetitif dan berinovasi dengan sol...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce adalah platform lengkap yang didukung AI yang membantu pedagang grosir, distributor, dan produsen B2B mendigitalkan penjualan end-to-end mereka; mulai dari mencatat prospek baru hingga menerima pesanan, pembayaran, dan banyak lagi! Pengguna dapat menerima pesanan di pameran dagang, onlin...
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio memungkinkan pertumbuhan penjualan digital untuk merek-merek dengan platform dropship dan pasar end-to-end pertama di dunia. Pusat otomasi B2B kami yang menyeluruh mendukung semua sistem, protokol, dan vendor sekaligus memperkenalkan merek ke ekosistem ritel global dengan lancar. Cymbio mendu...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® adalah pemimpin dalam Orkestrasi Konten Produk, yang memungkinkan lebih dari 14.000 perusahaan di lebih dari 60 negara menyederhanakan pembuatan dan distribusi konten berdampak yang akurat, konsisten, dan relevan di mana pun perdagangan terjadi. Melalui platform teknologi dan layanan ahl...
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer adalah platform PIM (Manajemen Informasi Produk) terkemuka di dunia yang membantu perusahaan mengotomatiskan proses B2B yang kompleks dan menghubungkan produk mereka ke platform atau alat penjualan perusahaan mana pun di dalam atau di luar organisasi di seluruh rantai pasokan. Dengan ori...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo adalah perusahaan pengalaman produk (PX) dan pemimpin global dalam Manajemen Informasi Produk (PIM); menciptakan dunia di mana setiap interaksi produk merupakan pengalaman yang memandu konsumen dan profesional menuju pembelian terbaik, kapan saja, di mana saja. Akeneo memberdayakan para pemim...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM adalah perangkat lunak Manajemen Informasi Produk terkemuka untuk usaha kecil dan menengah di seluruh dunia karena antarmuka yang ramah pengguna, titik harga rendah, dan pendekatan whiteglove untuk orientasi dan dukungan pelanggan. Plytix PIM membantu perusahaan menyederhanakan proses man...
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), pemimpin manajemen data cloud perusahaan, menghidupkan data dan AI dengan memberdayakan bisnis untuk mewujudkan kekuatan transformatif dari aset paling penting mereka. Kami telah menciptakan kategori perangkat lunak baru, Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Dicintai oleh pengembang, agensi, dan perusahaan: Pimcore Platform™ adalah platform sumber terbuka canggih yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 110.000 perusahaan di seluruh dunia. Ini menawarkan solusi canggih untuk manajemen aset digital (DAM), manajemen informasi produk (PIM), manajemen data master (MD...