Payment Analytics Software - App Paling Populer

Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.

Databox

databox.com

Platform Analisis Bisnis dibuat untuk membantu Anda memahami apa yang terjadi dengan bisnis Anda. KPI dari layanan cloud, spreadsheet, database di satu tempat.

BlueSnap

bluesnap.com

BlueSnap adalah solusi pembayaran online untuk perusahaan eCommerce, B2B dan SaaS, yang mengkhususkan diri dalam pemrosesan pembayaran global dan solusi gateway pembayaran untuk bisnis online.

MRR.io

mrr.io

Pantau Pendapatan Berulang Bulanan Anda, apa pun pemroses pembayaran yang Anda gunakan.

IXOPAY

ixopay.com

IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...

HiPay

hipay.com

HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.

Payfirma

payfirma.com

Payfirma adalah perusahaan pembayaran pemenang penghargaan yang membantu bisnis menerima kartu kredit dan debit secara online, di dalam toko, dan di perangkat seluler. Lebih dari 8.000 bisnis di Amerika Utara menggunakan alat pembayaran Payfirma untuk menerima pembayaran dengan mudah dan menyimpan s...

