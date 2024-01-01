Marketplace Software - App Paling Populer
Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.
Ajukan App Baru
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect adalah aplikasi berbasis web gratis. Memungkinkan Anda menggunakan dan mengelola aplikasi bisnis dalam satu situs sederhana dan aman, dari mana saja.
Convictional
convictional.com
Gunakan Convitional untuk meluncurkan pasar B2C atau B2B multi-vendor. Kami memungkinkan pengecer dan distributor untuk mencari, bergabung, dan berintegrasi dengan pemasok pihak ketiga untuk pasar dan pengiriman barang.
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
Ubah Toko E-niaga Anda menjadi Pasar dalam Hitungan Menit! Tumbuh 10x dengan melibatkan 100 Penjual dan mendapatkan Komisi atas Penjualan mereka. Lengkapi rangkaian Produk Anda dan jadilah pemimpin Industri. Persediaan Nol. Nol Biaya Pemasaran. Keuntungan Tanpa Batas. Instal di Shopify Shipturtle di...
NuORDER
nuorder.com
NuORDER mengubah cara merek dan pengecer berkolaborasi untuk berbelanja koleksi yang sedang musim dan yang akan datang, mengakses data produk secara real-time, dan merencanakan variasi secara visual.
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker adalah platform perdagangan multi-vendor utama yang menghubungkan mitra dagang dengan lancar apa pun jenis integrasinya. Solusi modern kami memberdayakan pengecer dan merek untuk Menghubungkan, Mengatur, dan Mengembangkan platform perdagangan mereka untuk mengendalikan pengalaman pelangg...
Labra
labra.io
Labra adalah platform Manajemen Perdagangan Cloud Terdistribusi pertama di dunia yang memungkinkan ISV dan Mitra Konsultan untuk melakukan penjualan bersama secara lebih efisien dengan cloud hyperscaler, dan menghasilkan lebih banyak pendapatan melalui pasar cloud. Platform Labra memungkinkan pendek...